AstraZeneca PLC [AZN] Is Currently 0.90 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

AstraZeneca PLC [NASDAQ: AZN] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.90% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.17%. The company report on February 16, 2023 that AstraZeneca and Merck present final results of key secondary overall survival endpoint from Phase III PROpel trial at ASCO GU Cancers Symposium.

Results showed an absolute difference of an additional 7.4 months in median overall survival for LYNPARZA® (olaparib) plus abiraterone in this setting vs. abiraterone alone.

Results from the final prespecified overall survival (OS) analysis of the PROpel Phase III trial in metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) showed LYNPARZA® (olaparib), jointly developed and commercialized by AstraZeneca and Merck & Co., Inc., known as MSD outside the US and Canada in combination with abiraterone and prednisone or prednisolone demonstrated median OS of 42.1 months versus 34.7 months for abiraterone plus placebo. This result represents a 7.4-month absolute difference in median OS versus a standard of care (47.9% maturity, hazard ratio [HR] of 0.81, 95% confidence interval [CI] 0.67-1.00; p=0.0544).

Over the last 12 months, AZN stock rose by 14.10%. The one-year AstraZeneca PLC stock forecast points to a potential upside of 9.28. The average equity rating for AZN stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $213.67 billion, with 3.10 billion shares outstanding and 2.99 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.93M shares, AZN stock reached a trading volume of 5353622 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AZN shares is $76.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AZN stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for AstraZeneca PLC shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 05, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on September 15, 2022, representing the official price target for AstraZeneca PLC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AstraZeneca PLC is set at 1.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for AZN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.60. Price to Free Cash Flow for AZN in the course of the last twelve months was 96.95 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

AstraZeneca PLC [AZN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.17. With this latest performance, AZN shares gained by 0.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 14.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AZN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.14 for AstraZeneca PLC [AZN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 68.18, while it was recorded at 69.31 for the last single week of trading, and 64.16 for the last 200 days.

AstraZeneca PLC’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AZN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for AstraZeneca PLC go to 16.20%.

There are presently around $35,717 million, or 17.90% of AZN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AZN stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 68,591,648, which is approximately -9.012% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, holding 54,606,052 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.8 billion in AZN stocks shares; and PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, currently with $3.13 billion in AZN stock with ownership of nearly -1.375% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AstraZeneca PLC stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 479 institutional holders increased their position in AstraZeneca PLC [NASDAQ:AZN] by around 36,499,943 shares. Additionally, 425 investors decreased positions by around 46,150,969 shares, while 228 investors held positions by with 430,595,883 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 513,246,795 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AZN stock had 161 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,406,130 shares, while 57 institutional investors sold positions of 4,177,738 shares during the same period.