Asensus Surgical Inc. [ASXC] Stock trading around $0.85 per share: What’s Next?

Asensus Surgical Inc. [AMEX: ASXC] traded at a low on 02/21/23, posting a -13.32 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $0.85. The company report on February 21, 2023 that Asensus Surgical Provides Corporate Update.

The LUNA Surgical System.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 10159249 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Asensus Surgical Inc. stands at 22.53% while the volatility over the past one month is 13.66%.

The market cap for ASXC stock reached $204.88 million, with 236.71 million shares outstanding and 234.37 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.46M shares, ASXC reached a trading volume of 10159249 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Asensus Surgical Inc. [ASXC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ASXC shares is $2.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ASXC stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Asensus Surgical Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 08, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on May 26, 2021, representing the official price target for Asensus Surgical Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Asensus Surgical Inc. is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for ASXC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 28.86. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.36.

How has ASXC stock performed recently?

Asensus Surgical Inc. [ASXC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 17.36. With this latest performance, ASXC shares gained by 25.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 44.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 16.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ASXC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.89 for Asensus Surgical Inc. [ASXC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5743, while it was recorded at 0.8886 for the last single week of trading, and 0.4893 for the last 200 days.

Asensus Surgical Inc. [ASXC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Asensus Surgical Inc. [ASXC] shares currently have an operating margin of -803.98 and a Gross Margin at -171.50. Asensus Surgical Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -758.77.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -54.12, with Return on Assets sitting at -45.86.

Asensus Surgical Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.60 and a Current Ratio set at 10.50.

Insider trade positions for Asensus Surgical Inc. [ASXC]

There are presently around $22 million, or 12.20% of ASXC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ASXC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 11,436,860, which is approximately 0.044% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 3,659,109 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.09 million in ASXC stocks shares; and MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $1.92 million in ASXC stock with ownership of nearly -16.386% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Asensus Surgical Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 22 institutional holders increased their position in Asensus Surgical Inc. [AMEX:ASXC] by around 248,039 shares. Additionally, 37 investors decreased positions by around 2,781,053 shares, while 29 investors held positions by with 22,777,055 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 25,806,147 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ASXC stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 93,834 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 899,834 shares during the same period.