Argus lifts Annaly Capital Management Inc. [NLY] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Annaly Capital Management Inc. [NYSE: NLY] loss -3.29% or -0.71 points to close at $20.88 with a heavy trading volume of 5499305 shares. The company report on February 15, 2023 that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. Announces Preferred Dividends.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

In accordance with the terms of Annaly’s 6.95% Series F Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (“Series F Preferred Stock”), the Board has declared a Series F Preferred Stock cash dividend for the first quarter of 2023 of $0.607679 per share of Series F Preferred Stock, which reflects a rate of 9.72286%, equal to three-month LIBOR on the Dividend Determination date plus a spread of 4.993%.

In accordance with the terms of Annaly’s 6.50% Series G Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (“Series G Preferred Stock”), the Board has declared a Series G Preferred Stock cash dividend for the first quarter of 2023 of $0.40625 per share of Series G Preferred Stock.

The daily chart for NLY points out that the company has recorded -21.97% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 6.38M shares, NLY reached to a volume of 5499305 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Annaly Capital Management Inc. [NLY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NLY shares is $22.97 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NLY stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Argus have made an estimate for Annaly Capital Management Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on February 21, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays dropped their target price from $6 to $19. The new note on the price target was released on October 27, 2022, representing the official price target for Annaly Capital Management Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $6.25 to $6.75, while Keefe Bruyette kept a Outperform rating on NLY stock. On February 14, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for NLY shares from 8.75 to 7.25.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Annaly Capital Management Inc. is set at 0.67, with the Price to Sales ratio for NLY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.01, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.35.

Trading performance analysis for NLY stock

Annaly Capital Management Inc. [NLY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.79. With this latest performance, NLY shares dropped by -8.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -26.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NLY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.61 for Annaly Capital Management Inc. [NLY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.26, while it was recorded at 21.52 for the last single week of trading, and 23.04 for the last 200 days.

Annaly Capital Management Inc. [NLY]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NLY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Annaly Capital Management Inc. go to -4.98%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Annaly Capital Management Inc. [NLY]

There are presently around $5,095 million, or 55.40% of NLY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NLY stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 54,336,580, which is approximately 1.769% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 44,821,374 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $935.87 million in NLY stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $323.81 million in NLY stock with ownership of nearly 8.787% of the company’s market capitalization.

335 institutional holders increased their position in Annaly Capital Management Inc. [NYSE:NLY] by around 24,436,280 shares. Additionally, 281 investors decreased positions by around 32,929,127 shares, while 71 investors held positions by with 186,652,598 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 244,018,005 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NLY stock had 116 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,422,400 shares, while 108 institutional investors sold positions of 14,130,106 shares during the same period.