Arbe Robotics Ltd. [ARBE] is 87.68% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Arbe Robotics Ltd. [NASDAQ: ARBE] gained 47.13% on the last trading session, reaching $6.40 price per share at the time. The company report on February 8, 2023 that Arbe to Announce Q4 & FY 2022 Financial Results on March 2, 2023.

Arbe will host a live webcast entitled “POC to Production: Driving Innovation Forward” on Thursday, March 2, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the company’s fourth quarter and fiscal year 2022 financial results, recent developments and vision. Speakers will include Kobi Marenko, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Karine Pinto-Flomenboim, Chief Financial Officer, and Ram Machness, Chief Business Officer.

Arbe Robotics Ltd. represents 63.62 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $360.45 million with the latest information. ARBE stock price has been found in the range of $6.06 to $7.61.

If compared to the average trading volume of 56.63K shares, ARBE reached a trading volume of 40411004 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ARBE shares is $9.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ARBE stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Arbe Robotics Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 04, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen raised their target price from $12 to $15. The new note on the price target was released on December 08, 2021, representing the official price target for Arbe Robotics Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $19, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Overweight rating on ARBE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Arbe Robotics Ltd. is set at 0.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for ARBE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 92.71. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.13.

Arbe Robotics Ltd. [ARBE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 93.94. With this latest performance, ARBE shares gained by 48.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ARBE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 80.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 87.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 75.42 for Arbe Robotics Ltd. [ARBE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.71, while it was recorded at 4.22 for the last single week of trading, and 5.21 for the last 200 days.

Arbe Robotics Ltd. [ARBE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Arbe Robotics Ltd. [ARBE] shares currently have an operating margin of -1479.68 and a Gross Margin at +35.97. Arbe Robotics Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2583.01.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -75.17, with Return on Assets sitting at -63.54.

Arbe Robotics Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.40 and a Current Ratio set at 9.40.

An analysis of insider ownership at Arbe Robotics Ltd. [ARBE]

There are presently around $62 million, or 32.30% of ARBE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ARBE stocks are: LMR PARTNERS LLP with ownership of 2,701,492, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 28.21% of the total institutional ownership; CREDIT SUISSE AG/, holding 1,969,404 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $12.6 million in ARBE stocks shares; and Y.D. MORE INVESTMENTS LTD, currently with $11.91 million in ARBE stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Arbe Robotics Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 10 institutional holders increased their position in Arbe Robotics Ltd. [NASDAQ:ARBE] by around 5,042,550 shares. Additionally, 19 investors decreased positions by around 163,916 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 4,533,127 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 9,739,593 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ARBE stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,728,892 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 105,143 shares during the same period.