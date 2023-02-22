Apple Inc. [AAPL] stock Reiterated by BofA Securities analyst, price target now $153

Apple Inc. [NASDAQ: AAPL] price plunged by -0.75 percent to reach at -$1.16. The company report on February 2, 2023 that Apple reports first quarter results.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Installed base crosses 2 billion active devices and hits all-time high for all major product categories.

A sum of 58801297 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 75.52M shares. Apple Inc. shares reached a high of $153.00 and dropped to a low of $150.85 until finishing in the latest session at $152.55.

The one-year AAPL stock forecast points to a potential upside of 9.94. The average equity rating for AAPL stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Apple Inc. [AAPL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AAPL shares is $169.39 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AAPL stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Apple Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 27, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price from $170 to $160. The new note on the price target was released on January 23, 2023, representing the official price target for Apple Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $200 to $170, while Canaccord Genuity kept a Buy rating on AAPL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Apple Inc. is set at 3.70, with the Price to Sales ratio for AAPL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 42.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.22. Price to Free Cash Flow for AAPL in the course of the last twelve months was 29.44 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

AAPL Stock Performance Analysis:

Apple Inc. [AAPL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.02. With this latest performance, AAPL shares gained by 12.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -11.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AAPL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.51 for Apple Inc. [AAPL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 140.10, while it was recorded at 153.73 for the last single week of trading, and 147.39 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Apple Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Apple Inc. [AAPL] shares currently have an operating margin of +30.29 and a Gross Margin at +43.31. Apple Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +25.31.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 175.46, with Return on Assets sitting at 28.36.

Apple Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

AAPL Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AAPL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Apple Inc. go to 8.13%.

Apple Inc. [AAPL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,443,410 million, or 60.10% of AAPL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AAPL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1,278,250,538, which is approximately 0.461% of the company’s market cap and around 0.07% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 1,029,208,322 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $157.01 billion in AAPL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $136.55 billion in AAPL stock with ownership of nearly 0.037% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Apple Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 1,896 institutional holders increased their position in Apple Inc. [NASDAQ:AAPL] by around 276,943,649 shares. Additionally, 2,464 investors decreased positions by around 213,273,911 shares, while 259 investors held positions by with 8,971,666,982 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 9,461,884,542 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AAPL stock had 309 new institutional investments in for a total of 48,938,906 shares, while 97 institutional investors sold positions of 8,922,444 shares during the same period.