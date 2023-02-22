Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. [APLS] Revenue clocked in at $113.00 million, up 13.13% YTD: What’s Next?

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: APLS] gained 5.42% on the last trading session, reaching $58.50 price per share at the time. The company report on February 21, 2023 that Apellis Pharmaceuticals Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results.

SYFOVRE™ (pegcetacoplan injection) approved in the U.S. as the first and only treatment for geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

EU marketing authorization application for intravitreal pegcetacoplan validated by the European Medicines Agency; decision by European Commission (EC) expected in early 2024.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. represents 109.13 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $6.05 billion with the latest information. APLS stock price has been found in the range of $57.41 to $64.16.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.17M shares, APLS reached a trading volume of 9656811 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. [APLS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for APLS shares is $75.94 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on APLS stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on January 03, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies dropped their target price from $70 to $40. The new note on the price target was released on November 10, 2022, representing the official price target for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $75, while H.C. Wainwright analysts kept a Buy rating on APLS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 3.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for APLS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 53.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 20.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.85.

Trading performance analysis for APLS stock

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. [APLS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.70. With this latest performance, APLS shares gained by 12.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 30.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for APLS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.69 for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. [APLS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 51.93, while it was recorded at 54.11 for the last single week of trading, and 52.76 for the last 200 days.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. [APLS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. [APLS] shares currently have an operating margin of -805.67 and a Gross Margin at +97.46. Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1121.27.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -370.20, with Return on Assets sitting at -81.02.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.70 and a Current Ratio set at 7.20.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. [APLS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for APLS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. go to 33.30%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. [APLS]

There are presently around $5,876 million, or 89.80% of APLS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of APLS stocks are: AVORO CAPITAL ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 10,625,000, which is approximately 4.938% of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 9,212,491 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $538.93 million in APLS stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $512.32 million in APLS stock with ownership of nearly -12.049% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 133 institutional holders increased their position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:APLS] by around 13,816,510 shares. Additionally, 127 investors decreased positions by around 10,685,935 shares, while 27 investors held positions by with 75,950,123 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 100,452,568 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. APLS stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,736,430 shares, while 41 institutional investors sold positions of 3,285,231 shares during the same period.