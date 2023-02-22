Altria Group Inc. [MO] Is Currently -1.31 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Altria Group Inc. [NYSE: MO] plunged by -$0.63 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $48.07 during the day while it closed the day at $47.44. The company report on February 1, 2023 that Altria Reports 2022 Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year Results; Provides 2023 Full-Year Earnings Guidance; Announces New $1 Billion Share Repurchase Program.

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE: MO) today reports our 2022 fourth-quarter and full-year business results and provides our guidance for 2023 full-year adjusted diluted earnings per share (EPS).

“It was an exciting year for Altria as our businesses delivered strong financial performance, and we continued to strategically invest toward our Vision,” said Billy Gifford, Altria’s Chief Executive Officer. “We generated strong adjusted diluted EPS growth of 5% and made meaningful progress in several areas of our smoke-free portfolio.”.

Altria Group Inc. stock has also loss -0.86% of its value over the past 7 days. However, MO stock has inclined by 8.63% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 4.33% and gained 3.78% year-on date.

The market cap for MO stock reached $83.53 billion, with 1.80 billion shares outstanding and 1.78 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.52M shares, MO reached a trading volume of 8227563 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Altria Group Inc. [MO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MO shares is $49.65 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MO stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Altria Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on November 10, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays dropped their target price from $53 to $36. The new note on the price target was released on June 29, 2022, representing the official price target for Altria Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $47 to $43, while Morgan Stanley kept a Equal-Weight rating on MO stock. On June 08, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for MO shares from 54 to 50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Altria Group Inc. is set at 0.97, with the Price to Sales ratio for MO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.28. Price to Free Cash Flow for MO in the course of the last twelve months was 53.58 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

MO stock trade performance evaluation

Altria Group Inc. [MO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.86. With this latest performance, MO shares gained by 5.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.74 for Altria Group Inc. [MO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 46.12, while it was recorded at 47.59 for the last single week of trading, and 45.80 for the last 200 days.

Altria Group Inc. [MO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Altria Group Inc. [MO] shares currently have an operating margin of +76.55 and a Gross Margin at +87.80. Altria Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +27.86.

Altria Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Altria Group Inc. [MO] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Altria Group Inc. go to 4.64%.

Altria Group Inc. [MO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $50,572 million, or 59.60% of MO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 160,359,249, which is approximately 0.77% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 125,531,300 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.96 billion in MO stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $3.43 billion in MO stock with ownership of nearly 0.967% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Altria Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 956 institutional holders increased their position in Altria Group Inc. [NYSE:MO] by around 71,710,752 shares. Additionally, 760 investors decreased positions by around 65,546,017 shares, while 281 investors held positions by with 928,762,189 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,066,018,958 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MO stock had 225 new institutional investments in for a total of 18,473,350 shares, while 87 institutional investors sold positions of 7,888,851 shares during the same period.