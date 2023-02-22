Alcoa Corporation [AA] Stock trading around $48.07 per share: What’s Next?

Alcoa Corporation [NYSE: AA] traded at a high on 02/21/23, posting a 2.52 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $48.07. The company report on February 21, 2023 that Alcoa of Australia ends joint development project with FYI Resources.

Alcoa (NYSE: AA) announced today that its subsidiary Alcoa of Australia Limited (AoA) has terminated a joint development project with FYI Resources Ltd (ASX: FYI) for high-purity alumina (HPA).

Alcoa announced in 2021 that AoA had executed a binding term sheet with Western Australia-based FYI Resources for development activities to produce HPA, which is used to manufacture materials such as synthetic sapphires used in LED lighting and other various applications.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5375817 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Alcoa Corporation stands at 4.10% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.45%.

The market cap for AA stock reached $8.85 billion, with 179.00 million shares outstanding and 175.35 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.62M shares, AA reached a trading volume of 5375817 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Alcoa Corporation [AA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AA shares is $54.73 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AA stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for Alcoa Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 19, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price from $60 to $56. The new note on the price target was released on December 09, 2022, representing the official price target for Alcoa Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $43, while UBS analysts kept a Neutral rating on AA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Alcoa Corporation is set at 2.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for AA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.71. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.78. Price to Free Cash Flow for AA in the course of the last twelve months was 7.93 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

How has AA stock performed recently?

Alcoa Corporation [AA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.25. With this latest performance, AA shares dropped by -5.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -37.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.02 for Alcoa Corporation [AA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 48.76, while it was recorded at 48.21 for the last single week of trading, and 48.31 for the last 200 days.

Alcoa Corporation [AA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Alcoa Corporation [AA] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.13 and a Gross Margin at +13.03. Alcoa Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.82.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2.10, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.68.

Alcoa Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Earnings analysis for Alcoa Corporation [AA]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Alcoa Corporation go to 12.30%.

Insider trade positions for Alcoa Corporation [AA]

There are presently around $7,012 million, or 82.60% of AA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AA stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 22,268,506, which is approximately -0.607% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 17,673,416 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $849.56 million in AA stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $384.66 million in AA stock with ownership of nearly 10.083% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Alcoa Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 228 institutional holders increased their position in Alcoa Corporation [NYSE:AA] by around 24,754,767 shares. Additionally, 284 investors decreased positions by around 21,194,105 shares, while 88 investors held positions by with 99,918,846 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 145,867,718 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AA stock had 90 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,138,744 shares, while 92 institutional investors sold positions of 5,098,795 shares during the same period.