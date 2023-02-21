Yamana Gold Inc. [AUY] Stock trading around $5.33 per share: What’s Next?

Yamana Gold Inc. [NYSE: AUY] closed the trading session at $5.33 on 02/17/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $5.23, while the highest price level was $5.35. The company report on January 31, 2023 that Yamana and Pan American Shareholders Approve Proposed Transaction.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The Arrangement Resolution was approved by approximately 98.87% of the votes cast by Yamana shareholders at the Meeting, with shareholder turnout of 61.59%. Detailed voting results for the Arrangement Resolution are as follows:.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -3.96 percent and weekly performance of -4.48 percent. The stock has been moved at 9.45 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -11.90 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 6.39 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 13.09M shares, AUY reached to a volume of 17214681 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Yamana Gold Inc. [AUY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AUY shares is $6.24 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AUY stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Yamana Gold Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 22, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on August 04, 2021, representing the official price target for Yamana Gold Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $5.50, while Barclays analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on AUY stock. On November 16, 2020, analysts increased their price target for AUY shares from 8.25 to 9.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Yamana Gold Inc. is set at 0.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for AUY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.56. Price to Free Cash Flow for AUY in the course of the last twelve months was 32.85 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

AUY stock trade performance evaluation

Yamana Gold Inc. [AUY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.48. With this latest performance, AUY shares dropped by -11.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 15.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AUY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 20.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.63 for Yamana Gold Inc. [AUY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.77, while it was recorded at 5.48 for the last single week of trading, and 5.09 for the last 200 days.

Yamana Gold Inc. [AUY]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Yamana Gold Inc. [AUY] shares currently have an operating margin of +29.10 and a Gross Margin at +34.54. Yamana Gold Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.12.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.34, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.73.

Yamana Gold Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Yamana Gold Inc. [AUY]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3,118 million, or 60.70% of AUY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AUY stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 99,293,970, which is approximately -9.605% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 33,418,248 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $178.12 million in AUY stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $161.22 million in AUY stock with ownership of nearly 51.765% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Yamana Gold Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 122 institutional holders increased their position in Yamana Gold Inc. [NYSE:AUY] by around 152,363,930 shares. Additionally, 138 investors decreased positions by around 134,007,706 shares, while 67 investors held positions by with 298,652,343 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 585,023,979 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AUY stock had 54 new institutional investments in for a total of 63,450,962 shares, while 39 institutional investors sold positions of 33,973,241 shares during the same period.