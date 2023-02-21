why Occidental Petroleum Corporation [OXY] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $75.73

Occidental Petroleum Corporation [NYSE: OXY] slipped around -1.77 points on Friday, while shares priced at $60.73 at the close of the session, down -2.83%. The company report on January 20, 2023 that Claire O’Neill Elected to Occidental Board of Directors.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Ms. O’Neill’s appointment increases the size of the Board from eight to nine directors. She will serve on the Board’s Corporate Governance and Nominating Committee and Sustainability and Shareholder Engagement Committee.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation stock is now -3.59% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. OXY Stock saw the intraday high of $61.62 and lowest of $60.05 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 77.13, which means current price is +1.73% above from all time high which was touched on 01/27/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 11.61M shares, OXY reached a trading volume of 20354640 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Occidental Petroleum Corporation [OXY]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OXY shares is $75.73 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OXY stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Occidental Petroleum Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 14, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Mizuho raised their target price from $81 to $82. The new note on the price target was released on January 10, 2023, representing the official price target for Occidental Petroleum Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $80, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on OXY stock. On November 14, 2022, analysts increased their price target for OXY shares from 59 to 74.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Occidental Petroleum Corporation is set at 2.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for OXY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.32. Price to Free Cash Flow for OXY in the course of the last twelve months was 5.09 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

How has OXY stock performed recently?

Occidental Petroleum Corporation [OXY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.47. With this latest performance, OXY shares dropped by -7.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 53.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OXY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.64 for Occidental Petroleum Corporation [OXY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 63.77, while it was recorded at 63.45 for the last single week of trading, and 65.16 for the last 200 days.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation [OXY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Occidental Petroleum Corporation [OXY] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.99 and a Gross Margin at +29.29. Occidental Petroleum Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.71.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.29, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.41.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings analysis for Occidental Petroleum Corporation [OXY]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OXY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Occidental Petroleum Corporation go to 25.75%.

Insider trade positions for Occidental Petroleum Corporation [OXY]

There are presently around $43,807 million, or 79.40% of OXY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OXY stocks are: BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC with ownership of 194,351,650, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.18% of the total institutional ownership; DODGE & COX, holding 92,957,224 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.65 billion in OXY stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $3.71 billion in OXY stock with ownership of nearly -1.075% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Occidental Petroleum Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Monday and at the time of the Monday reporting period, where 593 institutional holders increased their position in Occidental Petroleum Corporation [NYSE:OXY] by around 35,256,671 shares. Additionally, 495 investors decreased positions by around 53,017,755 shares, while 181 investors held positions by with 633,062,860 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 721,337,286 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OXY stock had 183 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,947,465 shares, while 107 institutional investors sold positions of 6,739,017 shares during the same period.