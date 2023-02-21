why Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. [DNA] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $4.92

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. [NYSE: DNA] loss -1.14% on the last trading session, reaching $1.74 price per share at the time. The company report on February 16, 2023 that Zymtronix and Ginkgo Bioworks Announce Partnership to Produce Enzymes for the Industrialization of Cell-Free Biomanufacturing.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Zymtronix, a developer of cell-free process technologies, and Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE: DNA), which is building the leading platform for cell programming and biosecurity, today announced a partnership to optimize enzymes used in Zymtronix’s proprietary cell-free platform for the production of important ingredients in food, agriculture, cosmetics and pharmaceuticals.

Enzymatic biocatalysis is a powerful manufacturing technology that can enable the production of a wide range of chemicals and molecules. Zymtronix’s cell-free platform is designed to solve challenges associated with traditional biocatalysis and seeks to enable the production of a wide range of products with precision and productivity. By partnering with Ginkgo to build and produce bioengineered market-ready enzymes, Zymtronix anticipates being able to extend its solutions into the pharma, nutrition, and agriculture markets, among others.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. represents 1.63 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $3.23 billion with the latest information. DNA stock price has been found in the range of $1.63 to $1.765.

If compared to the average trading volume of 21.75M shares, DNA reached a trading volume of 18401740 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. [DNA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DNA shares is $4.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DNA stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Berenberg have made an estimate for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 29, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Equal-Weight. The new note on the price target was released on October 04, 2022, representing the official price target for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $3, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Underperform rating on DNA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for DNA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.70.

Trading performance analysis for DNA stock

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. [DNA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.58. With this latest performance, DNA shares gained by 4.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -46.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -68.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DNA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.52 for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. [DNA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.7646, while it was recorded at 1.7540 for the last single week of trading, and 2.5273 for the last 200 days.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. [DNA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. [DNA] shares currently have an operating margin of -582.43 and a Gross Margin at +53.93. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -583.12.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -243.13, with Return on Assets sitting at -176.62.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 11.70 and a Current Ratio set at 11.70.

An analysis of insider ownership at Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. [DNA]

There are presently around $1,735 million, or 88.00% of DNA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DNA stocks are: BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO with ownership of 244,176,643, which is approximately 18.15% of the company’s market cap and around 5.40% of the total institutional ownership; ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 144,384,067 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $251.23 million in DNA stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $176.65 million in DNA stock with ownership of nearly 15.22% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Monday and at the time of the Monday reporting period, where 190 institutional holders increased their position in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. [NYSE:DNA] by around 128,740,598 shares. Additionally, 141 investors decreased positions by around 63,007,532 shares, while 63 investors held positions by with 805,472,426 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 997,220,556 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DNA stock had 79 new institutional investments in for a total of 20,129,948 shares, while 66 institutional investors sold positions of 11,946,790 shares during the same period.