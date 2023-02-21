Wells Fargo slashes price target on The Kraft Heinz Company [KHC] – find out why.

The Kraft Heinz Company [NASDAQ: KHC] closed the trading session at $40.00 on 02/17/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $39.62, while the highest price level was $40.20. The company report on February 15, 2023 that The Kraft Heinz Company Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 Per Share.

The Kraft Heinz Company (Nasdaq: KHC) announced today that the Company’s Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.40 per share of common stock payable on March 31, 2023, to stockholders of record as of March 10, 2023.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -1.74 percent and weekly performance of 0.93 percent. The stock has been moved at 4.55 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -0.10 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 6.13 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.64M shares, KHC reached to a volume of 9866787 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about The Kraft Heinz Company [KHC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KHC shares is $42.87 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KHC stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for The Kraft Heinz Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on January 03, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Exane BNP Paribas raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on November 15, 2022, representing the official price target for The Kraft Heinz Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $43, while Goldman analysts kept a Buy rating on KHC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Kraft Heinz Company is set at 0.76, with the Price to Sales ratio for KHC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.01, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.85.

KHC stock trade performance evaluation

The Kraft Heinz Company [KHC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.93. With this latest performance, KHC shares dropped by -0.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 9.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KHC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.85 for The Kraft Heinz Company [KHC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 40.42, while it was recorded at 40.02 for the last single week of trading, and 38.34 for the last 200 days.

The Kraft Heinz Company [KHC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Kraft Heinz Company [KHC] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.15 and a Gross Margin at +30.48. The Kraft Heinz Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.92.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.82, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.57.

The Kraft Heinz Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for The Kraft Heinz Company [KHC] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KHC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Kraft Heinz Company go to 2.24%.

The Kraft Heinz Company [KHC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $35,187 million, or 78.30% of KHC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KHC stocks are: BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC with ownership of 325,634,818, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 69,225,624 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.77 billion in KHC stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $2.71 billion in KHC stock with ownership of nearly 0.55% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Kraft Heinz Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 640 institutional holders increased their position in The Kraft Heinz Company [NASDAQ:KHC] by around 68,192,677 shares. Additionally, 423 investors decreased positions by around 39,329,536 shares, while 175 investors held positions by with 772,155,430 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 879,677,643 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KHC stock had 180 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,948,252 shares, while 70 institutional investors sold positions of 6,919,007 shares during the same period.