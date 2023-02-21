Wells Fargo slashes price target on Airbnb Inc. [ABNB] – find out why.

Airbnb Inc. [NASDAQ: ABNB] traded at a low on 02/17/23, posting a -8.13 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $131.60. The company report on February 14, 2023 that Airbnb Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABNB) has posted a shareholder letter containing its fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results on its Investor Relations website at https://investors.airbnb.com.

Airbnb will host an audio webcast to discuss its results at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET today. The link to the webcast will be made available on the Investor Relations website at https://investors.airbnb.com.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 11330508 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Airbnb Inc. stands at 6.30% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.68%.

The market cap for ABNB stock reached $90.70 billion, with 638.70 million shares outstanding and 383.24 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.06M shares, ABNB reached a trading volume of 11330508 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Airbnb Inc. [ABNB]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ABNB shares is $137.53 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ABNB stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Airbnb Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on February 15, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price from $114 to $130. The new note on the price target was released on February 15, 2023, representing the official price target for Airbnb Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $135 to $155, while Susquehanna kept a Positive rating on ABNB stock. On February 15, 2023, analysts increased their price target for ABNB shares from 100 to 125.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Airbnb Inc. is set at 6.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for ABNB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.80. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 15.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.97. Price to Free Cash Flow for ABNB in the course of the last twelve months was 32.69 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.90.

How has ABNB stock performed recently?

Airbnb Inc. [ABNB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 20.88. With this latest performance, ABNB shares gained by 32.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -29.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ABNB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.15 for Airbnb Inc. [ABNB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 101.39, while it was recorded at 129.06 for the last single week of trading, and 107.59 for the last 200 days.

Airbnb Inc. [ABNB]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Airbnb Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Insider trade positions for Airbnb Inc. [ABNB]

There are presently around $34,586 million, or 64.30% of ABNB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ABNB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 22,566,540, which is approximately 1.375% of the company’s market cap and around 3.20% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 22,454,549 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.96 billion in ABNB stocks shares; and CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, currently with $2.42 billion in ABNB stock with ownership of nearly 0.39% of the company’s market capitalization.

419 institutional holders increased their position in Airbnb Inc. [NASDAQ:ABNB] by around 31,081,205 shares. Additionally, 537 investors decreased positions by around 20,560,855 shares, while 139 investors held positions by with 211,171,663 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 262,813,723 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ABNB stock had 134 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,502,575 shares, while 135 institutional investors sold positions of 4,831,755 shares during the same period.