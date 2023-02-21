Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Micron Technology Inc. [MU]. What else is Wall St. saying

Micron Technology Inc. [NASDAQ: MU] slipped around -1.04 points on Friday, while shares priced at $59.01 at the close of the session, down -1.73%. The company report on February 16, 2023 that Micron Technology to Report Fiscal Second Quarter Results on March 28, 2023.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The call will be webcast live at http://investors.micron.com/. Webcast replays of presentations can be accessed from Micron’s Investor Relations website for approximately one year after the call.

Micron Technology Inc. stock is now 18.07% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. MU Stock saw the intraday high of $60.178 and lowest of $58.51 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 96.00, which means current price is +19.09% above from all time high which was touched on 01/27/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 14.76M shares, MU reached a trading volume of 10781662 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Micron Technology Inc. [MU]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MU shares is $65.04 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MU stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for Micron Technology Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 10, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on December 30, 2022, representing the official price target for Micron Technology Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $75 to $70, while UBS kept a Buy rating on MU stock. On December 22, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for MU shares from 54 to 52.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Micron Technology Inc. is set at 2.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for MU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.53. Price to Free Cash Flow for MU in the course of the last twelve months was 142.45 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.20.

How has MU stock performed recently?

Micron Technology Inc. [MU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.35. With this latest performance, MU shares gained by 4.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -38.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.19 for Micron Technology Inc. [MU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 56.86, while it was recorded at 60.62 for the last single week of trading, and 58.76 for the last 200 days.

Micron Technology Inc. [MU]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Micron Technology Inc. [MU] shares currently have an operating margin of +31.76 and a Gross Margin at +45.36. Micron Technology Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +28.24.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 18.51, with Return on Assets sitting at 13.88.

Micron Technology Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 3.50.

Insider trade positions for Micron Technology Inc. [MU]

There are presently around $52,673 million, or 82.40% of MU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MU stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 91,568,443, which is approximately -0.041% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 86,064,240 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.08 billion in MU stocks shares; and CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, currently with $3.82 billion in MU stock with ownership of nearly 36.4% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Micron Technology Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 519 institutional holders increased their position in Micron Technology Inc. [NASDAQ:MU] by around 95,819,496 shares. Additionally, 679 investors decreased positions by around 69,962,171 shares, while 183 investors held positions by with 726,832,836 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 892,614,503 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MU stock had 147 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,782,988 shares, while 152 institutional investors sold positions of 16,303,819 shares during the same period.