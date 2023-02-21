Wall Street Analyst Upgrade American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL]. What else is Wall St. saying

American Airlines Group Inc. [NASDAQ: AAL] loss -0.18% on the last trading session, reaching $16.36 price per share at the time. The company report on February 17, 2023 that One Man’s Passion Inspires the Power of Flight for Local School Kids.

American Airlines Cadet Academy Cadet Jaime Gates has a passion for planes. Here he poses with aircraft at the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum.

American Airlines Group Inc. represents 650.59 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $10.66 billion with the latest information. AAL stock price has been found in the range of $16.15 to $16.56.

If compared to the average trading volume of 26.30M shares, AAL reached a trading volume of 21838422 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AAL shares is $16.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AAL stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Redburn have made an estimate for American Airlines Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 08, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on December 16, 2022, representing the official price target for American Airlines Group Inc. stock. On April 22, 2022, analysts increased their price target for AAL shares from 18 to 26.

The Average True Range (ATR) for American Airlines Group Inc. is set at 0.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for AAL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.22. Price to Free Cash Flow for AAL in the course of the last twelve months was 4.25 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

Trading performance analysis for AAL stock

American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.49. With this latest performance, AAL shares gained by 0.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AAL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.51 for American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.04, while it was recorded at 16.57 for the last single week of trading, and 14.50 for the last 200 days.

American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.68 and a Gross Margin at +18.45. American Airlines Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.26.

American Airlines Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

An analysis of insider ownership at American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL]

There are presently around $5,899 million, or 55.50% of AAL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AAL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 72,960,262, which is approximately 1.591% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, holding 38,098,701 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $623.29 million in AAL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $582.82 million in AAL stock with ownership of nearly 2.426% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in American Airlines Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 268 institutional holders increased their position in American Airlines Group Inc. [NASDAQ:AAL] by around 35,658,985 shares. Additionally, 246 investors decreased positions by around 34,774,176 shares, while 124 investors held positions by with 290,114,473 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 360,547,634 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AAL stock had 94 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,336,900 shares, while 65 institutional investors sold positions of 9,430,051 shares during the same period.