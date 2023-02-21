Wall Street Analyst Initiated Kandi Technologies Group Inc. [KNDI]. What else is Wall St. saying

Kandi Technologies Group Inc. [NASDAQ: KNDI] loss -4.07% or -0.1 points to close at $2.36 with a heavy trading volume of 179640 shares. The company report on January 11, 2023 that Kandi Technologies Announces CEO Transition.

–Mr. Xiaoming Hu Hands CEO Role to Dr. Xueqin Dong—-Mr. Hu Remains Board Chair and Large Shareholder–.

It opened the trading session at $2.41, the shares rose to $2.4199 and dropped to $2.36, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for KNDI points out that the company has recorded -1.26% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -18.0% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 187.60K shares, KNDI reached to a volume of 179640 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Kandi Technologies Group Inc. [KNDI]:

Noble Capital Markets have made an estimate for Kandi Technologies Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 02, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kandi Technologies Group Inc. is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for KNDI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.25. Price to Free Cash Flow for KNDI in the course of the last twelve months was 5.63 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.90.

Trading performance analysis for KNDI stock

Kandi Technologies Group Inc. [KNDI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.07. With this latest performance, KNDI shares dropped by -12.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -30.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KNDI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.30 for Kandi Technologies Group Inc. [KNDI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.54, while it was recorded at 2.40 for the last single week of trading, and 2.51 for the last 200 days.

Kandi Technologies Group Inc. [KNDI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kandi Technologies Group Inc. [KNDI] shares currently have an operating margin of -51.45 and a Gross Margin at +17.76. Kandi Technologies Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +24.99.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.40, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.50.

Kandi Technologies Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.90 and a Current Ratio set at 4.50.

An analysis of insider ownership at Kandi Technologies Group Inc. [KNDI]

There are presently around $10 million, or 7.20% of KNDI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KNDI stocks are: D. E. SHAW & CO., INC. with ownership of 1,084,743, which is approximately 5.638% of the company’s market cap and around 2.42% of the total institutional ownership; MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 546,507 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.29 million in KNDI stocks shares; and MARSHALL WACE, LLP, currently with $0.98 million in KNDI stock with ownership of nearly 7.202% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Kandi Technologies Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Friday and at the time of the Friday reporting period, where 22 institutional holders increased their position in Kandi Technologies Group Inc. [NASDAQ:KNDI] by around 1,040,516 shares. Additionally, 21 investors decreased positions by around 1,318,431 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 2,069,427 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,428,374 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KNDI stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 167,724 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 483,812 shares during the same period.