Wall Street Analyst Initiated Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN]. What else is Wall St. saying

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [NASDAQ: HBAN] closed the trading session at $15.40 on 02/17/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $15.13, while the highest price level was $15.43. The company report on February 9, 2023 that HUNTINGTON BANCSHARES TO PRESENT AT THE BANK OF AMERICA SECURITIES 2023 FINANCIAL SERVICES CONFERENCE.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (Nasdaq: HBAN) will participate in the Bank of America Securities 2023 Financial Services Conference on Wednesday, February 15, 2023. Steve Steinour, chairman, president, and chief executive officer, and Zach Wasserman, chief financial officer, are scheduled to present in person to analysts and investors at 11:20 AM (Eastern Time). They will discuss business, financial performance, and strategic initiatives. The presentation will include forward-looking statements.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 9.22 percent and weekly performance of 1.12 percent. The stock has been moved at 7.47 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 9.84 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 3.36 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 13.94M shares, HBAN reached to a volume of 12383799 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HBAN shares is $16.09 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HBAN stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DA Davidson have made an estimate for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 21, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan dropped their target price from $15.50 to $14.50. The new note on the price target was released on December 13, 2022, representing the official price target for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $16 to $19, while Morgan Stanley kept a Overweight rating on HBAN stock. On October 24, 2022, analysts increased their price target for HBAN shares from 15 to 16.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is set at 0.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for HBAN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.71. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.91. Price to Free Cash Flow for HBAN in the course of the last twelve months was 12.75.

HBAN stock trade performance evaluation

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.12. With this latest performance, HBAN shares gained by 9.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HBAN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.03 for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.61, while it was recorded at 15.38 for the last single week of trading, and 13.89 for the last 200 days.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN] shares currently have an operating margin of +34.75. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +28.16.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.09, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.25.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HBAN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated go to -2.15%.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $18,228 million, or 83.70% of HBAN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HBAN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 169,503,604, which is approximately 1.071% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 136,933,885 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.11 billion in HBAN stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $1.17 billion in HBAN stock with ownership of nearly 5.006% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Friday and at the time of the Friday reporting period, where 506 institutional holders increased their position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [NASDAQ:HBAN] by around 47,019,029 shares. Additionally, 333 investors decreased positions by around 45,909,738 shares, while 158 investors held positions by with 1,090,731,457 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,183,660,224 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HBAN stock had 128 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,125,242 shares, while 60 institutional investors sold positions of 5,214,356 shares during the same period.