Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Bank of America Corporation [BAC]. What else is Wall St. saying

Bank of America Corporation [NYSE: BAC] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.20% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.65%. The company report on February 15, 2023 that Bank of America Announces Redemptions of Floating Rate Senior Notes Due March 2024 and 3.550% Fixed/Floating Rate Senior Notes Due March 2024.

Bank of America Corporation announced today that it will redeem on March 5, 2023 all $1,500,000,000 principal amount outstanding of its Floating Rate Senior Notes, due March 2024 (CUSIP No. 06051GHE2) (the “Floating Rate Notes”), and all $3,000,000,000 principal amount outstanding of its 3.550% Fixed/Floating Rate Senior Notes, due March 2024 (CUSIP No. 06051GHF9) (the “Fixed/Floating Rate Notes” and, together with the Floating Rate Notes, the “Senior Notes”).

The redemption price for each series of the Senior Notes will be equal to 100% of the principal amount of such series, plus accrued and unpaid interest to, but excluding, the redemption date of March 5, 2023. Since March 5, 2023 is not a business day, the redemption price together with accrued and unpaid interest will be paid on the next succeeding business day, March 6, 2023. Interest on each series of the Senior Notes will cease to accrue on the redemption date.

Over the last 12 months, BAC stock dropped by -25.86%. The one-year Bank of America Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 13.34. The average equity rating for BAC stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $283.03 billion, with 8.11 billion shares outstanding and 8.01 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 37.95M shares, BAC stock reached a trading volume of 28550025 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Bank of America Corporation [BAC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BAC shares is $40.79 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BAC stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Keefe Bruyette have made an estimate for Bank of America Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 09, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on January 31, 2023, representing the official price target for Bank of America Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $36 to $33, while Piper Sandler kept a Underweight rating on BAC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bank of America Corporation is set at 0.68, with the Price to Sales ratio for BAC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 106.55.

BAC Stock Performance Analysis:

Bank of America Corporation [BAC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.65. With this latest performance, BAC shares gained by 6.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -25.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BAC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.45 for Bank of America Corporation [BAC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 34.16, while it was recorded at 35.49 for the last single week of trading, and 34.26 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Bank of America Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bank of America Corporation [BAC] shares currently have an operating margin of +26.92. Bank of America Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +23.93.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.13, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.88.

BAC Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BAC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Bank of America Corporation go to 3.36%.

Bank of America Corporation [BAC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $200,592 million, or 71.00% of BAC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BAC stocks are: BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC with ownership of 1,010,100,606, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.14% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 607,703,467 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $21.48 billion in BAC stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $16.68 billion in BAC stock with ownership of nearly -1.009% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Bank of America Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Friday and at the time of the Friday reporting period, where 1,343 institutional holders increased their position in Bank of America Corporation [NYSE:BAC] by around 243,295,536 shares. Additionally, 1,217 investors decreased positions by around 181,957,709 shares, while 307 investors held positions by with 5,249,188,883 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,674,442,128 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BAC stock had 258 new institutional investments in for a total of 21,482,088 shares, while 147 institutional investors sold positions of 10,229,036 shares during the same period.