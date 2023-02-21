Truist lifts Opendoor Technologies Inc. [OPEN] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Opendoor Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: OPEN] closed the trading session at $2.01 on 02/17/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.94, while the highest price level was $2.175. The company report on February 15, 2023 that Selling made easier: Zillow customers can now choose between a cash offer from Opendoor or selling with an agent.

Zillow and Opendoor’s partnership allows homeowners on Zillow to now compare multiple selling options up front — including a cash offer from Opendoor and an estimate to sell on the open market with a Zillow Premier Agent partner.

Zillow, Inc. (Nasdaq: Z) (Nasdaq: ZG) and Opendoor Technologies Inc. (Nasdaq: OPEN) announced today homeowners in Atlanta and Raleigh have a new way to explore multiple home-selling options on Zillow. Customers who start their selling journey with Zillow can now simultaneously request both a cash offer from Opendoor and an estimate of what their home could sell for on the open market with a local Zillow Premier Agent partner.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 73.28 percent and weekly performance of 3.08 percent. The stock has been moved at -60.28 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 34.90 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 4.69 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 25.55M shares, OPEN reached to a volume of 27458641 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Opendoor Technologies Inc. [OPEN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OPEN shares is $4.31 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OPEN stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for Opendoor Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on December 21, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on December 13, 2022, representing the official price target for Opendoor Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $7 to $2, while Goldman kept a Sell rating on OPEN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Opendoor Technologies Inc. is set at 0.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for OPEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.85, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.21.

OPEN stock trade performance evaluation

Opendoor Technologies Inc. [OPEN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.08. With this latest performance, OPEN shares gained by 34.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -60.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -82.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OPEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.64 for Opendoor Technologies Inc. [OPEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.64, while it was recorded at 2.14 for the last single week of trading, and 3.70 for the last 200 days.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. [OPEN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Opendoor Technologies Inc. [OPEN] shares currently have an operating margin of -7.03 and a Gross Margin at +9.10. Opendoor Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -8.25.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -34.41, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.33.

Opendoor Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Opendoor Technologies Inc. [OPEN] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OPEN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Opendoor Technologies Inc. go to 5.20%.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. [OPEN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $895 million, or 69.00% of OPEN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OPEN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 68,341,853, which is approximately 8.43% of the company’s market cap and around 6.50% of the total institutional ownership; GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, holding 44,974,842 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $90.4 million in OPEN stocks shares; and SYLEBRA CAPITAL LTD, currently with $65.2 million in OPEN stock with ownership of nearly 0.586% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Opendoor Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 137 institutional holders increased their position in Opendoor Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:OPEN] by around 136,519,922 shares. Additionally, 182 investors decreased positions by around 123,965,682 shares, while 62 investors held positions by with 184,829,496 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 445,315,100 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OPEN stock had 54 new institutional investments in for a total of 16,401,366 shares, while 88 institutional investors sold positions of 42,819,057 shares during the same period.