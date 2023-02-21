Troika Media Group Inc. [TRKA] is 89.74% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Troika Media Group Inc. [NASDAQ: TRKA] loss -4.01% or -0.01 points to close at $0.22 with a heavy trading volume of 18112726 shares. The company report on November 14, 2022 that Troika Media Group Inc. Reports Record Revenue of $120 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $10.1 million for its Quarter Ended September 30, 2022; Adds Additional Depth to Board of Directors.

Troika Media Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: TRKA) (“TMG”), a consumer engagement and customer acquisition solutions group, today announced financial results for its fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2022. TMG is a professional services company that architects and builds enterprise value in consumer brands to generate scalable performance driven revenue growth. The Company delivers three solutions pillars: TMG CREATES brands and experiences and CONNECTS consumers through emerging technology products and ecosystems to deliver PERFORMANCE based measurable business outcomes.

It opened the trading session at $0.226, the shares rose to $0.2349 and dropped to $0.215, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for TRKA points out that the company has recorded -69.26% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -144.44% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 17.23M shares, TRKA reached to a volume of 18112726 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Troika Media Group Inc. [TRKA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TRKA shares is $1.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TRKA stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Troika Media Group Inc. is set at 0.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for TRKA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.46. Price to Free Cash Flow for TRKA in the course of the last twelve months was 52.02 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

Trading performance analysis for TRKA stock

Troika Media Group Inc. [TRKA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 17.07. With this latest performance, TRKA shares gained by 48.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -69.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -82.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TRKA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.99 for Troika Media Group Inc. [TRKA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1581, while it was recorded at 0.2242 for the last single week of trading, and 0.4617 for the last 200 days.

Troika Media Group Inc. [TRKA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Troika Media Group Inc. [TRKA] shares currently have an operating margin of -17.26 and a Gross Margin at +21.63. Troika Media Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -33.24.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -265.67, with Return on Assets sitting at -31.18.

Troika Media Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

An analysis of insider ownership at Troika Media Group Inc. [TRKA]

There are presently around $2 million, or 7.00% of TRKA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TRKA stocks are: ALTIUM CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP with ownership of 2,672,640, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 15.60% of the total institutional ownership; HIGHTOWER ADVISORS, LLC, holding 2,037,200 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.45 million in TRKA stocks shares; and SG3 MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.37 million in TRKA stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Troika Media Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 15 institutional holders increased their position in Troika Media Group Inc. [NASDAQ:TRKA] by around 7,277,259 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 1,997,413 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 568,803 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 9,843,475 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TRKA stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,804,513 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 415,087 shares during the same period.