Theravance Biopharma Inc. [TBPH] Revenue clocked in at $51.60 million, down -6.95% YTD: What’s Next?

Theravance Biopharma Inc. [NASDAQ: TBPH] price surged by 2.25 percent to reach at $0.23. The company report on February 9, 2023 that Theravance Biopharma to Participate in an Upcoming Investor Conference.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: TBPH) will participate in a Fireside Chat at the SVB Securities Global Biopharma Conference on Wednesday, February 15 at 8:00 am ET (5:00 am PT/1:00 pm GMT).

Webcast of the event may be accessed by visiting Theravance.com, under the Investors section, Presentations and Events. Replay of the webcast will be archived on the Company’s website for 30 days.

A sum of 398551 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 518.07K shares. Theravance Biopharma Inc. shares reached a high of $10.48 and dropped to a low of $10.18 until finishing in the latest session at $10.44.

The one-year TBPH stock forecast points to a potential upside of 17.92. The average equity rating for TBPH stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Theravance Biopharma Inc. [TBPH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TBPH shares is $12.72 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TBPH stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

SVB Leerink have made an estimate for Theravance Biopharma Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 23, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on November 05, 2021, representing the official price target for Theravance Biopharma Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $7, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Underweight rating on TBPH stock. On August 25, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for TBPH shares from 27 to 14.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Theravance Biopharma Inc. is set at 0.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for TBPH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 13.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.17.

TBPH Stock Performance Analysis:

Theravance Biopharma Inc. [TBPH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.58. With this latest performance, TBPH shares dropped by -5.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TBPH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.08 for Theravance Biopharma Inc. [TBPH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.83, while it was recorded at 10.33 for the last single week of trading, and 9.88 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Theravance Biopharma Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Theravance Biopharma Inc. [TBPH] shares currently have an operating margin of -429.65 and a Gross Margin at +86.83. Theravance Biopharma Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -360.55.

Theravance Biopharma Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.60 and a Current Ratio set at 3.60.

Theravance Biopharma Inc. [TBPH] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $649 million, or 98.30% of TBPH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TBPH stocks are: BAUPOST GROUP LLC/MA with ownership of 11,419,226, which is approximately -14.904% of the company’s market cap and around 3.60% of the total institutional ownership; WEISS ASSET MANAGEMENT LP, holding 7,457,060 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $77.85 million in TBPH stocks shares; and MADISON AVENUE PARTNERS, LP, currently with $73.21 million in TBPH stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Theravance Biopharma Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Monday and at the time of the Monday reporting period, where 59 institutional holders increased their position in Theravance Biopharma Inc. [NASDAQ:TBPH] by around 4,228,726 shares. Additionally, 60 investors decreased positions by around 6,338,516 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 51,551,315 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 62,118,557 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TBPH stock had 19 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,449,475 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 1,265,048 shares during the same period.