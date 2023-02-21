The Walt Disney Company [DIS] is 21.11% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

The Walt Disney Company [NYSE: DIS] closed the trading session at $105.22 on 02/17/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $103.88, while the highest price level was $105.80. The company report on February 13, 2023 that Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes Headed to Disneyland Resort Following Stellar Performance in Kansas City’s Super Bowl LVII Victory.

‘I’m Going to Disneyland!’.

Patrick Mahomes starred in Disney’s iconic “I’m Going to Disneyland!” TV commercial after Sunday’s big game; Magical cavalcade and immersive Disney experience awaits Mahomes on Monday at Disneyland Resort.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 21.11 percent and weekly performance of -2.63 percent. The stock has been moved at -14.23 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 6.20 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 12.00 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 14.54M shares, DIS reached to a volume of 9463992 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about The Walt Disney Company [DIS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DIS shares is $130.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DIS stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for The Walt Disney Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on February 13, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price from $125 to $115. The new note on the price target was released on December 12, 2022, representing the official price target for The Walt Disney Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $120, while MoffettNathanson analysts kept a Outperform rating on DIS stock. On August 11, 2022, analysts increased their price target for DIS shares from 110 to 145.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Walt Disney Company is set at 3.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for DIS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.61. Price to Free Cash Flow for DIS in the course of the last twelve months was 2056.72 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

DIS stock trade performance evaluation

The Walt Disney Company [DIS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.63. With this latest performance, DIS shares gained by 6.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -32.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DIS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.61 for The Walt Disney Company [DIS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 99.02, while it was recorded at 107.12 for the last single week of trading, and 102.13 for the last 200 days.

The Walt Disney Company [DIS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Walt Disney Company [DIS] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.19 and a Gross Margin at +28.04. The Walt Disney Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.87.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.48, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.57.

The Walt Disney Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for The Walt Disney Company [DIS] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DIS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Walt Disney Company go to 20.64%.

The Walt Disney Company [DIS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $123,113 million, or 65.00% of DIS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DIS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 146,328,509, which is approximately 1.644% of the company’s market cap and around 0.06% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 120,624,054 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $12.69 billion in DIS stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $7.43 billion in DIS stock with ownership of nearly 1.009% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Walt Disney Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 1,247 institutional holders increased their position in The Walt Disney Company [NYSE:DIS] by around 77,692,618 shares. Additionally, 1,753 investors decreased positions by around 67,819,729 shares, while 243 investors held positions by with 1,024,543,616 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,170,055,963 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DIS stock had 237 new institutional investments in for a total of 16,566,005 shares, while 232 institutional investors sold positions of 10,508,612 shares during the same period.