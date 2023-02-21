Tesla Inc. [TSLA] Stock trading around $208.31 per share: What’s Next?

Tesla Inc. [NASDAQ: TSLA] gained 3.10% or 6.27 points to close at $208.31 with a heavy trading volume of 212018256 shares. The company report on January 25, 2023 that Tesla Releases Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Tesla has released its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022 by posting an update on its Investor Relations website. Please visit https://ir.tesla.com to view the update.

As previously announced, Tesla management will host a live question & answer (Q&A) webcast at 4:30 p.m. Central Time (5:30 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss the results and outlook.

It opened the trading session at $199.985, the shares rose to $208.44 and dropped to $197.50, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for TSLA points out that the company has recorded -31.22% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -104.61% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 161.88M shares, TSLA reached to a volume of 212018256 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Tesla Inc. [TSLA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TSLA shares is $191.01 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TSLA stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Tesla Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on February 15, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Berenberg dropped their target price from $255 to $200. The new note on the price target was released on January 30, 2023, representing the official price target for Tesla Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $374 to $257, while Argus kept a Buy rating on TSLA stock. On January 23, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for TSLA shares from 299 to 245.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tesla Inc. is set at 11.74, with the Price to Sales ratio for TSLA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 14.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.23. Price to Free Cash Flow for TSLA in the course of the last twelve months was 43.43 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

Trading performance analysis for TSLA stock

Tesla Inc. [TSLA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.80. With this latest performance, TSLA shares gained by 63.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -31.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -32.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TSLA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.71 for Tesla Inc. [TSLA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 154.59, while it was recorded at 205.70 for the last single week of trading, and 223.71 for the last 200 days.

Tesla Inc. [TSLA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tesla Inc. [TSLA] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.98 and a Gross Margin at +25.60. Tesla Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.45.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 33.60, with Return on Assets sitting at 17.42.

Tesla Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Tesla Inc. [TSLA]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TSLA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Tesla Inc. go to 25.31%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Tesla Inc. [TSLA]

There are presently around $324,435 million, or 44.80% of TSLA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TSLA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 217,857,401, which is approximately 2.269% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; NATIXIS, holding 189,784,078 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $39.53 billion in TSLA stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $37.02 billion in TSLA stock with ownership of nearly 3.416% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Tesla Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 1,345 institutional holders increased their position in Tesla Inc. [NASDAQ:TSLA] by around 298,813,546 shares. Additionally, 1,416 investors decreased positions by around 130,829,621 shares, while 228 investors held positions by with 1,127,821,461 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,557,464,628 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TSLA stock had 270 new institutional investments in for a total of 18,772,016 shares, while 478 institutional investors sold positions of 6,787,907 shares during the same period.