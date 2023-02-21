TechnipFMC plc [FTI] stock Upgrade by Citigroup analyst, price target now $18

TechnipFMC plc [NYSE: FTI] price plunged by 0.00 percent to reach at $0.0. The company report on February 20, 2023 that TechnipFMC Awarded Significant Contract by TotalEnergies EP Angola for Girassol Life Extension (GIRLIFEX) Project.

TechnipFMC (NYSE: FTI) has been awarded a significant(1) contract to supply flexible pipe and associated hardware for the first subsea life extension project by TotalEnergies EP Angola and its Block 17 Partners in West Africa.

The contract covers the engineering, procurement, and supply of flowlines and connectors for the Girassol Life Extension project (GIRLIFEX), offshore Angola. The flexible pipes will extend the life of the Girassol field by bypassing the rigid pipe bundles installed before production began in 2001.

A sum of 11841980 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 5.71M shares. TechnipFMC plc shares reached a high of $14.025 and dropped to a low of $13.57 until finishing in the latest session at $14.01.

The one-year FTI stock forecast points to a potential upside of 5.72. The average equity rating for FTI stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on TechnipFMC plc [FTI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FTI shares is $14.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FTI stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for TechnipFMC plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 17, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, The Benchmark Company raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 19, 2023, representing the official price target for TechnipFMC plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $13.50, while HSBC Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on FTI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TechnipFMC plc is set at 0.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for FTI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.65. Price to Free Cash Flow for FTI in the course of the last twelve months was 54.67 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

FTI Stock Performance Analysis:

TechnipFMC plc [FTI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.57. With this latest performance, FTI shares gained by 11.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 64.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 105.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FTI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.51 for TechnipFMC plc [FTI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.70, while it was recorded at 14.07 for the last single week of trading, and 9.73 for the last 200 days.

Insight into TechnipFMC plc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and TechnipFMC plc [FTI] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.91 and a Gross Margin at +13.16. TechnipFMC plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.36.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.32, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.59.

TechnipFMC plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

FTI Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FTI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for TechnipFMC plc go to -2.90%.

TechnipFMC plc [FTI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $5,994 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FTI stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 58,933,447, which is approximately 11.102% of the company’s market cap and around 1.33% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 42,290,758 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $592.49 million in FTI stocks shares; and WILLIAM BLAIR INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $305.73 million in FTI stock with ownership of nearly 5.428% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in TechnipFMC plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 153 institutional holders increased their position in TechnipFMC plc [NYSE:FTI] by around 82,306,991 shares. Additionally, 133 investors decreased positions by around 84,138,560 shares, while 35 investors held positions by with 261,356,662 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 427,802,213 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FTI stock had 66 new institutional investments in for a total of 44,915,355 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 11,946,093 shares during the same period.