SoundHound AI Inc. [SOUN] gain 127.12% so far this year. What now?

SoundHound AI Inc. [NASDAQ: SOUN] traded at a high on 02/17/23, posting a 9.84 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $4.02. The company report on February 7, 2023 that SoundHound Unveils Dynamic Interaction With Generative AI.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Voice AI leader’s breakthrough technology provides a seamless interface combining its proprietary AI and Generative AI platforms, like ChatGPT.

SoundHound AI, Inc. (Nasdaq: SOUN) (“SoundHound”), a global leader in voice artificial intelligence, today unveiled Dynamic Interaction™ With Generative AI, further extending the capabilities of the company’s groundbreaking real-time, multimodal interface by granting users hands-free access to a vast wealth of ideas, information, and sophisticated search functionality.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 13309627 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of SoundHound AI Inc. stands at 21.04% while the volatility over the past one month is 26.59%.

The market cap for SOUN stock reached $732.81 million, with 197.01 million shares outstanding and 80.12 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.14M shares, SOUN reached a trading volume of 13309627 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about SoundHound AI Inc. [SOUN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SOUN shares is $3.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SOUN stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for SoundHound AI Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 30, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on July 01, 2022, representing the official price target for SoundHound AI Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $7, while Wedbush analysts kept a Outperform rating on SOUN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SoundHound AI Inc. is set at 0.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for SOUN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 27.14.

How has SOUN stock performed recently?

SoundHound AI Inc. [SOUN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.52. With this latest performance, SOUN shares gained by 221.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.64% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SOUN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.00 for SoundHound AI Inc. [SOUN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.85, while it was recorded at 3.73 for the last single week of trading, and 3.26 for the last 200 days.

SoundHound AI Inc. [SOUN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

SoundHound AI Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Insider trade positions for SoundHound AI Inc. [SOUN]

There are presently around $98 million, or 11.00% of SOUN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SOUN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 6,525,085, which is approximately 308.279% of the company’s market cap and around 3.10% of the total institutional ownership; ANCHORAGE CAPITAL GROUP, L.L.C., holding 3,197,767 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $12.86 million in SOUN stocks shares; and COTA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $8.19 million in SOUN stock with ownership of nearly -0.099% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in SoundHound AI Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 18 institutional holders increased their position in SoundHound AI Inc. [NASDAQ:SOUN] by around 7,980,061 shares. Additionally, 12 investors decreased positions by around 970,667 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 15,314,751 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 24,265,479 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SOUN stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,603,889 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 538,619 shares during the same period.