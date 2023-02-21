Shopify Inc. [SHOP] Revenue clocked in at $5.60 billion, up 25.64% YTD: What’s Next?

Shopify Inc. [NYSE: SHOP] loss -2.89% on the last trading session, reaching $43.61 price per share at the time. The company report on February 15, 2023 that Shopify Announces Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Financial Results.

Fourth-Quarter Revenue Grows 26%, 28% on a Constant Currency Basis.

GMV Exceeds $60 billion for the fourth quarter and $197 billion for 2022.

If compared to the average trading volume of 21.39M shares, SHOP reached a trading volume of 26342110 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Shopify Inc. [SHOP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SHOP shares is $47.94 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SHOP stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DZ Bank have made an estimate for Shopify Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on February 06, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Scotiabank raised their target price to Sector Perform. The new note on the price target was released on February 01, 2023, representing the official price target for Shopify Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $38 to $56, while ROTH Capital kept a Buy rating on SHOP stock. On January 23, 2023, analysts increased their price target for SHOP shares from 40 to 50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Shopify Inc. is set at 3.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for SHOP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.90.

Trading performance analysis for SHOP stock

Shopify Inc. [SHOP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.71. With this latest performance, SHOP shares gained by 14.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -41.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SHOP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.55 for Shopify Inc. [SHOP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 41.64, while it was recorded at 48.14 for the last single week of trading, and 36.13 for the last 200 days.

Shopify Inc. [SHOP]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Shopify Inc. [SHOP] shares currently have an operating margin of -11.86 and a Gross Margin at +48.52. Shopify Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -61.79.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -35.73, with Return on Assets sitting at -28.72.

Shopify Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.10 and a Current Ratio set at 7.10.

Shopify Inc. [SHOP]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SHOP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Shopify Inc. go to 11.84%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Shopify Inc. [SHOP]

There are presently around $33,532 million, or 65.80% of SHOP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SHOP stocks are: BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO with ownership of 72,447,961, which is approximately 12.303% of the company’s market cap and around 0.18% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 69,473,815 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.03 billion in SHOP stocks shares; and CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, currently with $2.73 billion in SHOP stock with ownership of nearly 18.975% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Shopify Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 488 institutional holders increased their position in Shopify Inc. [NYSE:SHOP] by around 122,365,891 shares. Additionally, 457 investors decreased positions by around 80,403,544 shares, while 132 investors held positions by with 566,134,907 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 768,904,342 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SHOP stock had 196 new institutional investments in for a total of 24,235,115 shares, while 104 institutional investors sold positions of 18,817,831 shares during the same period.