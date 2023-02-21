SciSparc Ltd. [SPRC] is 32.36% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

SciSparc Ltd. [NASDAQ: SPRC] jumped around 0.09 points on Friday, while shares priced at $1.00 at the close of the session, up 9.89%. The company report on February 17, 2023 that SciSparc’s Drug Discovery Joint Venture MitoCareX Bio Successfully Reached First Milestone for its Future Machine Learning System.

MitoCareX established its initial cloud-based computing infrastructure.

SciSparc Ltd. stock is now 32.36% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. SPRC Stock saw the intraday high of $1.33 and lowest of $0.95 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 6.99, which means current price is +36.57% above from all time high which was touched on 02/17/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 316.02K shares, SPRC reached a trading volume of 41745959 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about SciSparc Ltd. [SPRC]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for SciSparc Ltd. is set at 0.11 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.30.

How has SPRC stock performed recently?

SciSparc Ltd. [SPRC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 19.76. With this latest performance, SPRC shares gained by 10.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -79.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SPRC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.28 for SciSparc Ltd. [SPRC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8745, while it was recorded at 0.9122 for the last single week of trading, and 1.3600 for the last 200 days.

SciSparc Ltd. [SPRC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -120.97, with Return on Assets sitting at -92.79.

Insider trade positions for SciSparc Ltd. [SPRC]

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.84% of SPRC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SPRC stocks are: PHOENIX HOLDINGS LTD. with ownership of 113,156, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 6.47% of the total institutional ownership; UBS GROUP AG, holding 3,508 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4000.0 in SPRC stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $0.0 in SPRC stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

0 institutional holders increased their position in SciSparc Ltd. [NASDAQ:SPRC] by around 0 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 33,880 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 82,786 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 116,666 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SPRC stock had 0 new institutional investments in for a total of 0 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 12,080 shares during the same period.