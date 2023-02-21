Roku Inc. [ROKU] Is Currently 1.40 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Roku Inc. [NASDAQ: ROKU] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.40% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 30.35%. The company report on February 15, 2023 that Roku Releases Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results.

Today, Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU) released fourth quarter and fiscal year 2022 results. Visit the Roku investor relations website to view the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2022 letter to shareholders.

The company will host a webcast of its conference call to discuss the results today at 2:00 PM Pacific Time. Participants may access the live webcast in listen-only mode on the Roku investor relations website. An archived webcast of the conference call will also be available following the call.

Over the last 12 months, ROKU stock dropped by -55.68%. The one-year Roku Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -5.28. The average equity rating for ROKU stock is currently 2.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $9.83 billion, with 139.68 million shares outstanding and 121.47 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.22M shares, ROKU stock reached a trading volume of 19823173 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Roku Inc. [ROKU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ROKU shares is $67.97 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ROKU stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Roku Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 17, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on February 16, 2023, representing the official price target for Roku Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $90 to $50, while Truist kept a Hold rating on ROKU stock. On January 12, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for ROKU shares from 45 to 30.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Roku Inc. is set at 4.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for ROKU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.78, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 14.29.

ROKU Stock Performance Analysis:

Roku Inc. [ROKU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 30.35. With this latest performance, ROKU shares gained by 43.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -55.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ROKU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.85 for Roku Inc. [ROKU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 51.35, while it was recorded at 63.52 for the last single week of trading, and 67.84 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Roku Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Roku Inc. [ROKU] shares currently have an operating margin of -16.74 and a Gross Margin at +43.33. Roku Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -15.93.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -18.40, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.73.

Roku Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

ROKU Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ROKU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Roku Inc. go to 43.00%.

Roku Inc. [ROKU] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $7,156 million, or 77.80% of ROKU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ROKU stocks are: ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 12,114,981, which is approximately 1.654% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 11,160,020 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $798.61 million in ROKU stocks shares; and SUMITOMO MITSUI TRUST HOLDINGS, INC., currently with $561.56 million in ROKU stock with ownership of nearly 5.998% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Roku Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 246 institutional holders increased their position in Roku Inc. [NASDAQ:ROKU] by around 15,267,714 shares. Additionally, 296 investors decreased positions by around 11,722,847 shares, while 89 investors held positions by with 73,005,118 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 99,995,679 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ROKU stock had 78 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,378,897 shares, while 125 institutional investors sold positions of 1,576,370 shares during the same period.