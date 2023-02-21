RBC Capital Mkts lifts Universal Security Instruments Inc. [UUU] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Universal Security Instruments Inc. [AMEX: UUU] stock went on an upward path that rose over 12.86% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 20.41%. The company report on February 16, 2023 that Universal Security Instruments Reports Third-Quarter Results.

Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSE AMEX: UUU) today announced results for its fiscal third quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2022.

For the three months ended December 31, 2022, sales increased approximately 8.3% to $5,758,661 compared to sales of $5,319,014 for the same period last year. The Company reported net income of $341,312, or $0.15 per basic and diluted share, compared to net income of $35,351 or $0.02 per basic and diluted share for the same period last year.

Over the last 12 months, UUU stock dropped by -8.49%.

The market cap for the stock reached $5.11 million, with 2.31 million shares outstanding and 1.95 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 16.01K shares, UUU stock reached a trading volume of 17337971 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru's Opinion on Universal Security Instruments Inc. [UUU]:

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Universal Security Instruments Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on January 15, 2013.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Universal Security Instruments Inc. is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for UUU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.10.

UUU Stock Performance Analysis:

Universal Security Instruments Inc. [UUU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 20.41. With this latest performance, UUU shares gained by 30.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -36.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UUU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 81.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.94 for Universal Security Instruments Inc. [UUU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.15, while it was recorded at 2.23 for the last single week of trading, and 3.15 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Universal Security Instruments Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Universal Security Instruments Inc. [UUU] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.36 and a Gross Margin at +30.86. Universal Security Instruments Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.40.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.67, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.82.

Universal Security Instruments Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

Universal Security Instruments Inc. [UUU] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1 million, or 24.00% of UUU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UUU stocks are: BRIDGEWAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 106,600, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 15.58% of the total institutional ownership; RAYMOND JAMES & ASSOCIATES, holding 73,513 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.18 million in UUU stocks shares; and WILEN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CORP., currently with $0.12 million in UUU stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Universal Security Instruments Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 2 institutional holders increased their position in Universal Security Instruments Inc. [AMEX:UUU] by around 1,130 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 2,738 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 348,813 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 352,681 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UUU stock had 0 new institutional investments in for a total of 0 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.