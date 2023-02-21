QuantumScape Corporation [QS] stock Downgrade by Goldman analyst, price target now $5

QuantumScape Corporation [NYSE: QS] traded at a high on 02/17/23, posting a 5.10 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $10.31. The company report on February 15, 2023 that QuantumScape Reports Fourth Quarter 2022 Business and Financial Results.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE: QS), a leader in developing next-generation solid-state lithium-metal batteries, today announced its business and financial results for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended December 31.

The company posted a letter to shareholders on its Investor Relations website, ir.quantumscape.com, that details fourth-quarter financial results and provides a business update.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 9767668 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of QuantumScape Corporation stands at 15.04% while the volatility over the past one month is 11.12%.

The market cap for QS stock reached $4.28 billion, with 434.05 million shares outstanding and 262.63 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.46M shares, QS reached a trading volume of 9767668 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about QuantumScape Corporation [QS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for QS shares is $12.11 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on QS stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for QuantumScape Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on December 14, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on November 09, 2022, representing the official price target for QuantumScape Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10, while Truist analysts kept a Hold rating on QS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for QuantumScape Corporation is set at 1.00 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.79.

How has QS stock performed recently?

QuantumScape Corporation [QS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 25.58. With this latest performance, QS shares gained by 43.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -39.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for QS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.48 for QuantumScape Corporation [QS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.43, while it was recorded at 9.86 for the last single week of trading, and 9.33 for the last 200 days.

QuantumScape Corporation [QS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -28.17, with Return on Assets sitting at -25.82.

QuantumScape Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 25.70 and a Current Ratio set at 25.70.

Earnings analysis for QuantumScape Corporation [QS]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for QS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for QuantumScape Corporation go to 25.88%.

Insider trade positions for QuantumScape Corporation [QS]

There are presently around $1,305 million, or 36.70% of QS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of QS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 21,594,549, which is approximately 5.054% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; CAPRICORN INVESTMENT GROUP LLC, holding 14,794,635 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $152.53 million in QS stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $117.06 million in QS stock with ownership of nearly 28.301% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in QuantumScape Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 171 institutional holders increased their position in QuantumScape Corporation [NYSE:QS] by around 21,876,616 shares. Additionally, 131 investors decreased positions by around 12,233,813 shares, while 89 investors held positions by with 92,508,656 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 126,619,085 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. QS stock had 78 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,091,131 shares, while 52 institutional investors sold positions of 4,577,078 shares during the same period.