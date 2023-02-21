Pfizer Inc. [PFE] fell -15.67% so far this year. What now?

Pfizer Inc. [NYSE: PFE] gained 0.61% or 0.26 points to close at $43.21 with a heavy trading volume of 18249730 shares. The company report on February 16, 2023 that Pfizer Announces Positive TALZENNA® and XTANDI® Combination Data from Phase 3 TALAPRO-2 Study.

Data show 37% reduction in risk of disease progression or death in men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer treated with TALZENNA plus XTANDI.

Supplemental new drug application for TALZENNA and XTANDI combination granted U.S. FDA Priority Review.

It opened the trading session at $42.89, the shares rose to $43.37 and dropped to $42.58, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for PFE points out that the company has recorded -11.05% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -4.27% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 21.89M shares, PFE reached to a volume of 18249730 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Pfizer Inc. [PFE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PFE shares is $52.81 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PFE stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Daiwa Securities have made an estimate for Pfizer Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 07, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS dropped their target price from $55 to $47. The new note on the price target was released on January 26, 2023, representing the official price target for Pfizer Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $54 to $50, while Wells Fargo kept a Equal Weight rating on PFE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pfizer Inc. is set at 0.82, with the Price to Sales ratio for PFE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.47. Price to Free Cash Flow for PFE in the course of the last twelve months was 12.31 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

Trading performance analysis for PFE stock

Pfizer Inc. [PFE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.53. With this latest performance, PFE shares dropped by -3.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PFE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.09 for Pfizer Inc. [PFE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 47.63, while it was recorded at 43.44 for the last single week of trading, and 48.33 for the last 200 days.

Pfizer Inc. [PFE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Pfizer Inc. [PFE] shares currently have an operating margin of +37.15 and a Gross Margin at +65.77. Pfizer Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +31.26.

Pfizer Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Pfizer Inc. [PFE]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PFE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Pfizer Inc. go to -5.45%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Pfizer Inc. [PFE]

There are presently around $170,071 million, or 70.50% of PFE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PFE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 501,636,220, which is approximately 1.631% of the company’s market cap and around 0.05% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 442,868,761 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $19.14 billion in PFE stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $12.28 billion in PFE stock with ownership of nearly -1.203% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Pfizer Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 1,587 institutional holders increased their position in Pfizer Inc. [NYSE:PFE] by around 161,294,338 shares. Additionally, 1,474 investors decreased positions by around 114,877,585 shares, while 335 investors held positions by with 3,659,742,312 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,935,914,235 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PFE stock had 302 new institutional investments in for a total of 16,377,201 shares, while 117 institutional investors sold positions of 8,057,336 shares during the same period.