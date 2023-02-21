Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. [NVOS] moved down -4.62: Why It’s Important

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. [NASDAQ: NVOS] slipped around 0.0 points on Friday, while shares priced at $0.13 at the close of the session, down -4.62%. The company report on January 30, 2023 that Novo Integrated Sciences Announces Receipt of Notice from Nasdaq.

Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVOS) (the “Company” or “Novo”), today reported that it received a notice on January 25, 2023 from the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) advising the Company that it was not in compliance with Nasdaq’s continued listing requirements under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) as a result of its failure to timely file its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended August 31, 2022 (the “Form 10-K”) and its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended November 30, 2022 (the “Form 10-Q”). The Company previously disclosed that it received a notice from Nasdaq on December 15, 2022 advising the Company that it was not in compliance with Rule 5250(c)(1) as a result of its failure to timely file the Form 10-K.

Under Nasdaq rules, the Company has 60 calendar days from receipt of Nasdaq’s December 2022 notice, or until February 13, 2023, to submit a plan to regain compliance with Rule 5250(c)(1). If Nasdaq accepts the Company’s plan, then Nasdaq may grant an exception of up to 180 calendar days from the due date of the Form 10-K, or until June 12, 2023, to regain compliance.

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. stock is now -36.40% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. NVOS Stock saw the intraday high of $0.14 and lowest of $0.124 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 3.32, which means current price is +27.01% above from all time high which was touched on 01/09/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 13.90M shares, NVOS reached a trading volume of 13665551 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. [NVOS]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. is set at 0.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for NVOS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.20.

How has NVOS stock performed recently?

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. [NVOS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.85. With this latest performance, NVOS shares gained by 21.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -92.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -90.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NVOS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.24 for Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. [NVOS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1620, while it was recorded at 0.1242 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0460 for the last 200 days.

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. [NVOS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. [NVOS] shares currently have an operating margin of -45.93 and a Gross Margin at +23.88. Novo Integrated Sciences Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -47.95.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -12.14, with Return on Assets sitting at -9.17.

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Insider trade positions for Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. [NVOS]

There are presently around $1 million, or 1.40% of NVOS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NVOS stocks are: HUDSON BAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP with ownership of 2,526,713, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 31.25% of the total institutional ownership; CVI HOLDINGS, LLC, holding 1,494,533 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.19 million in NVOS stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $28000.0 in NVOS stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

9 institutional holders increased their position in Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. [NASDAQ:NVOS] by around 4,418,506 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 113,432 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 217,717 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,749,655 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NVOS stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,406,618 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 23,381 shares during the same period.