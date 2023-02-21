Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH] Is Currently -0.96 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NYSE: NCLH] plunged by -$0.17 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $17.63. The company report on February 15, 2023 that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings to Hold Conference Call on Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The Company also invites any verified retail or institutional NCLH shareholder to use its shareholder Q&A platform to submit and upvote questions to management ahead of its fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results. A top ranked, appropriate, question relating to business and financial results or strategic priorities will be addressed by management during the upcoming conference call and webcast. Starting on Monday, February 20th at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time, shareholders can submit and upvote questions by visiting: NCLH Q4 & FY 2022 Q&A link. The Q&A platform will remain open until approximately 24 hours before the start of the earnings call on February 28th.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. stock has also gained 8.56% of its value over the past 7 days. However, NCLH stock has inclined by 0.23% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 27.66% and gained 44.04% year-on date.

The market cap for NCLH stock reached $7.50 billion, with 420.80 million shares outstanding and 419.66 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 13.02M shares, NCLH reached a trading volume of 11298259 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NCLH shares is $18.54 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NCLH stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 10, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS dropped their target price from $24 to $19. The new note on the price target was released on December 13, 2022, representing the official price target for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $35 to $30, while JP Morgan kept a Overweight rating on NCLH stock. On November 17, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for NCLH shares from 20 to 14.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. is set at 0.79, with the Price to Sales ratio for NCLH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 18.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.79.

NCLH stock trade performance evaluation

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.56. With this latest performance, NCLH shares gained by 19.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 27.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -22.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NCLH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.49 for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.03, while it was recorded at 17.58 for the last single week of trading, and 14.42 for the last 200 days.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $4,640 million, or 58.80% of NCLH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NCLH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 47,475,416, which is approximately 1.629% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, holding 34,194,751 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $602.85 million in NCLH stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $416.75 million in NCLH stock with ownership of nearly 1.222% of the company’s market capitalization.

261 institutional holders increased their position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NYSE:NCLH] by around 41,021,156 shares. Additionally, 220 investors decreased positions by around 24,173,234 shares, while 111 investors held positions by with 197,983,392 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 263,177,782 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NCLH stock had 99 new institutional investments in for a total of 15,067,728 shares, while 58 institutional investors sold positions of 4,549,736 shares during the same period.