NIO Inc. [NIO] Is Currently 0.00 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

NIO Inc. [NYSE: NIO] traded at a low on 02/17/23, posting a 0.00 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $10.19. The company report on February 16, 2023 that NIO Inc. to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results on Wednesday, March 1, 2023.

The Company’s management will host an earnings conference call at 7:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time on March 1, 2023 (8:00 PM Beijing/Hong Kong/Singapore Time on March 1, 2023).

The results of the trading session contributed to over 36797956 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of NIO Inc. stands at 3.64% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.31%.

The market cap for NIO stock reached $17.02 billion, with 1.64 billion shares outstanding and 1.52 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 49.40M shares, NIO reached a trading volume of 36797956 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about NIO Inc. [NIO]?

Jefferies have made an estimate for NIO Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on November 28, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS dropped their target price from $32 to $13. The new note on the price target was released on November 17, 2022, representing the official price target for NIO Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $24.30 to $12.30, while China Renaissance kept a Hold rating on NIO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NIO Inc. is set at 0.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for NIO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.71. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.91.

How has NIO stock performed recently?

NIO Inc. [NIO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.16. With this latest performance, NIO shares dropped by -5.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -48.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -60.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NIO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.90 for NIO Inc. [NIO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.24, while it was recorded at 10.30 for the last single week of trading, and 15.39 for the last 200 days.

NIO Inc. [NIO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

NIO Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Insider trade positions for NIO Inc. [NIO]

Positions in NIO Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 237 institutional holders increased their position in NIO Inc. [NYSE:NIO] by around 77,589,281 shares. Additionally, 242 investors decreased positions by around 78,888,934 shares, while 105 investors held positions by with 362,863,026 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 519,341,241 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NIO stock had 88 new institutional investments in for a total of 17,777,243 shares, while 67 institutional investors sold positions of 10,282,945 shares during the same period.