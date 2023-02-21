NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE] Is Currently 0.50 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

NextEra Energy Inc. [NYSE: NEE] surged by $0.38 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $76.48 during the day while it closed the day at $76.07. The company report on February 17, 2023 that NextEra Energy board declares quarterly dividend.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The board of directors of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE: NEE) declared a regular quarterly common stock dividend of $0.4675 per share, an approximate 10% increase versus the prior-year comparable quarterly dividend. This increase is consistent with the plan announced in 2022 of targeting roughly 10% annual growth in dividends per share through at least 2024, off a 2022 base. The dividend is payable on March 15, 2023, to shareholders of record on Feb. 28, 2023.

NextEra Energy, Inc.NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE: NEE) is a leading clean energy company headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida. NextEra Energy owns Florida Power & Light Company, which is America’s largest electric utility that sells more power than any other utility, providing clean, affordable, reliable electricity to approximately 5.8 million customer accounts, or more than 12 million people across Florida. NextEra Energy also owns a competitive clean energy business, NextEra Energy Resources, LLC, which, together with its affiliated entities, is the world’s largest generator of renewable energy from the wind and sun and a world leader in battery storage. Through its subsidiaries, NextEra Energy generates clean, emissions-free electricity from seven commercial nuclear power units in Florida, New Hampshire and Wisconsin. NextEra Energy has been recognized often by third parties for its efforts in sustainability, corporate responsibility, ethics and compliance, and diversity. NextEra Energy is ranked No. 1 in the electric and gas utilities industry on Fortune’s 2023 list of “World’s Most Admired Companies,” recognized on Fortune’s 2021 list of companies that “Change the World” and received the S&P Global Platts 2020 Energy Transition Award for leadership in environmental, social and governance. For more information about NextEra Energy companies, visit these websites: www.NextEraEnergy.com, www.FPL.com, www.NextEraEnergyResources.com.

NextEra Energy Inc. stock has also gained 1.78% of its value over the past 7 days. However, NEE stock has declined by -9.78% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -15.70% and lost -9.01% year-on date.

The market cap for NEE stock reached $150.41 billion, with 1.99 billion shares outstanding and 1.98 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.81M shares, NEE reached a trading volume of 9334289 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NEE shares is $95.52 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NEE stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for NextEra Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 26, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price from $94 to $99. The new note on the price target was released on September 06, 2022, representing the official price target for NextEra Energy Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NextEra Energy Inc. is set at 1.87, with the Price to Sales ratio for NEE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.27. Price to Free Cash Flow for NEE in the course of the last twelve months was 26.73 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

NEE stock trade performance evaluation

NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.78. With this latest performance, NEE shares dropped by -7.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NEE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.12 for NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 81.13, while it was recorded at 76.07 for the last single week of trading, and 80.51 for the last 200 days.

NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.98 and a Gross Margin at +26.89. NextEra Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +19.79.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.85, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.77.

NextEra Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NEE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NextEra Energy Inc. go to 10.21%.

NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $119,253 million, or 80.30% of NEE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NEE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 192,398,222, which is approximately 1.662% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 146,414,745 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $11.14 billion in NEE stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $8.62 billion in NEE stock with ownership of nearly -0.944% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in NextEra Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 1,279 institutional holders increased their position in NextEra Energy Inc. [NYSE:NEE] by around 68,442,083 shares. Additionally, 984 investors decreased positions by around 59,197,606 shares, while 319 investors held positions by with 1,440,039,435 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,567,679,124 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NEE stock had 247 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,986,305 shares, while 101 institutional investors sold positions of 5,324,897 shares during the same period.