Mullen Automotive Inc. [MULN] is -5.94% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Mullen Automotive Inc. [NASDAQ: MULN] price plunged by -7.75 percent to reach at -$0.02. The company report on February 14, 2023 that Mullen Automotive Provides Fiscal First Quarter 2023 Business Update.

Momentum Building for All Mullen Automotive Brands.

A sum of 256803488 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 210.79M shares. Mullen Automotive Inc. shares reached a high of $0.3125 and dropped to a low of $0.2552 until finishing in the latest session at $0.27.

Guru’s Opinion on Mullen Automotive Inc. [MULN]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mullen Automotive Inc. is set at 0.04 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.03.

MULN Stock Performance Analysis:

Mullen Automotive Inc. [MULN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -26.10. With this latest performance, MULN shares dropped by -1.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -66.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -69.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MULN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.24 for Mullen Automotive Inc. [MULN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3106, while it was recorded at 0.3317 for the last single week of trading, and 0.6275 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Mullen Automotive Inc. Fundamentals:

Mullen Automotive Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Mullen Automotive Inc. [MULN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $30 million, or 5.10% of MULN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MULN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 45,673,616, which is approximately 102.077% of the company’s market cap and around 4.90% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 26,422,834 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.11 million in MULN stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $1.75 million in MULN stock with ownership of nearly 2.083% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Mullen Automotive Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 87 institutional holders increased their position in Mullen Automotive Inc. [NASDAQ:MULN] by around 37,387,745 shares. Additionally, 31 investors decreased positions by around 10,721,270 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 61,872,191 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 109,981,206 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MULN stock had 45 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,580,019 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 9,071,239 shares during the same period.