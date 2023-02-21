Morgan Keegan lifts National HealthCare Corporation [NHC] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

National HealthCare Corporation [AMEX: NHC] slipped around -1.98 points on Friday, while shares priced at $58.41 at the close of the session, down -3.28%. The company report on February 17, 2023 that NHC Reports 2022 Year End Earnings.

National HealthCare Corporation (NYSE American: NHC), the nation’s oldest publicly traded senior health care company, announced today net operating revenues and grant income for the year ended December 31, 2022 totaled $1,085,738,000 compared to $1,074,302,000 for the year ended December 31, 2021, an increase of 1.1%. The net operating revenues increase in 2022 was despite a reduction in government stimulus income of $51.9 million compared to 2021.

For the year ended December 31, 2022, the reported GAAP net income attributable to NHC was $22,445,000 compared to $138,590,000 for the 2021 year. Excluding the unrealized gains and losses in our marketable equity securities portfolio and other non-GAAP adjustments, adjusted net income for the year ended December 31, 2022 was $37,323,000 compared to $62,645,000 for the 2021 year (*). The decrease in non-GAAP earnings for 2022 compared to 2021 was primarily due to the $51.9 million decrease of government stimulus income recorded. GAAP diluted earnings per share were $1.45 compared to $8.99 for the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively. Adjusted diluted earnings per share were $2.42 compared to $4.06 for the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively (*).

National HealthCare Corporation stock is now -1.83% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. NHC Stock saw the intraday high of $62.33 and lowest of $58.34 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 75.35, which means current price is +5.60% above from all time high which was touched on 02/03/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 49.90K shares, NHC reached a trading volume of 97817 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Morgan Keegan have made an estimate for National HealthCare Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on August 01, 2011. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Keegan raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on December 11, 2008, representing the official price target for National HealthCare Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for National HealthCare Corporation is set at 1.69, with the Price to Sales ratio for NHC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.80.

National HealthCare Corporation [NHC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.23. With this latest performance, NHC shares dropped by -0.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -11.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NHC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.30 for National HealthCare Corporation [NHC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 59.10, while it was recorded at 59.00 for the last single week of trading, and 64.90 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and National HealthCare Corporation [NHC] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.71 and a Gross Margin at +3.09. National HealthCare Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.71.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.32, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.55.

National HealthCare Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

There are presently around $424 million, or 46.40% of NHC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NHC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1,406,408, which is approximately -0.266% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 949,406 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $55.45 million in NHC stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $49.41 million in NHC stock with ownership of nearly 3.084% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in National HealthCare Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Friday and at the time of the Friday reporting period, where 74 institutional holders increased their position in National HealthCare Corporation [AMEX:NHC] by around 646,150 shares. Additionally, 50 investors decreased positions by around 397,296 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 6,217,713 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 7,261,159 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NHC stock had 17 new institutional investments in for a total of 216,244 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 76,300 shares during the same period.