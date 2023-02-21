MKM Partners lifts Pinterest Inc. [PINS] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Pinterest Inc. [NYSE: PINS] traded at a low on 02/17/23, posting a -3.48 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $24.43. The company report on February 6, 2023 that Pinterest Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results.

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE: PINS) today announced financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2022.

Q4 revenue grew 4% year over year to $877 million. 2022 revenue increased 9% year over year to $2,803 million.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 9257212 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Pinterest Inc. stands at 3.01% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.38%.

The market cap for PINS stock reached $17.31 billion, with 674.48 million shares outstanding and 582.72 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 11.43M shares, PINS reached a trading volume of 9257212 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Pinterest Inc. [PINS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PINS shares is $28.95 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PINS stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

MKM Partners have made an estimate for Pinterest Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 20, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price from $25 to $30. The new note on the price target was released on December 13, 2022, representing the official price target for Pinterest Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $24 to $31, while Goldman kept a Buy rating on PINS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pinterest Inc. is set at 1.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for PINS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.81. Price to Free Cash Flow for PINS in the course of the last twelve months was 39.32 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 9.10.

How has PINS stock performed recently?

Pinterest Inc. [PINS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.65. With this latest performance, PINS shares dropped by -8.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PINS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.55 for Pinterest Inc. [PINS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.30, while it was recorded at 24.81 for the last single week of trading, and 22.83 for the last 200 days.

Pinterest Inc. [PINS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Pinterest Inc. [PINS] shares currently have an operating margin of -3.29 and a Gross Margin at +75.90. Pinterest Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.43.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.04, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.60.

Pinterest Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.10 and a Current Ratio set at 9.10.

Earnings analysis for Pinterest Inc. [PINS]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PINS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Pinterest Inc. go to -2.70%.

Insider trade positions for Pinterest Inc. [PINS]

There are presently around $13,109 million, or 91.00% of PINS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PINS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 54,130,726, which is approximately 2.261% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 31,580,904 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $771.52 million in PINS stocks shares; and ELLIOTT INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT L.P., currently with $681.9 million in PINS stock with ownership of nearly 86.084% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Pinterest Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Monday and at the time of the Monday reporting period, where 333 institutional holders increased their position in Pinterest Inc. [NYSE:PINS] by around 95,905,870 shares. Additionally, 310 investors decreased positions by around 54,322,090 shares, while 107 investors held positions by with 386,353,417 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 536,581,377 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PINS stock had 121 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,392,103 shares, while 77 institutional investors sold positions of 10,072,923 shares during the same period.