Medical Properties Trust Inc. [MPW] gain 16.34% so far this year. What now?

Medical Properties Trust Inc. [NYSE: MPW] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.09% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 7.20%. The company report on February 16, 2023 that Medical Properties Trust Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (the “Company” or “MPT”) (NYSE: MPW) today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.29 per share of common stock to be paid on April 13, 2023, to stockholders of record on March 16, 2023.

Over the last 12 months, MPW stock dropped by -37.24%. The one-year Medical Properties Trust Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 15.73. The average equity rating for MPW stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $7.68 billion, with 598.98 million shares outstanding and 592.64 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 13.61M shares, MPW stock reached a trading volume of 13128967 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Medical Properties Trust Inc. [MPW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MPW shares is $15.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MPW stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Medical Properties Trust Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 14, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse dropped their target price from $23 to $17. The new note on the price target was released on July 14, 2022, representing the official price target for Medical Properties Trust Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $24 to $18, while JP Morgan kept a Neutral rating on MPW stock. On April 22, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for MPW shares from 25 to 20.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Medical Properties Trust Inc. is set at 0.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for MPW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.89. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.50. Price to Free Cash Flow for MPW in the course of the last twelve months was 1.82.

MPW Stock Performance Analysis:

Medical Properties Trust Inc. [MPW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.20. With this latest performance, MPW shares dropped by -2.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -37.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MPW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.07 for Medical Properties Trust Inc. [MPW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.28, while it was recorded at 12.66 for the last single week of trading, and 14.01 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Medical Properties Trust Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Medical Properties Trust Inc. [MPW] shares currently have an operating margin of +67.24 and a Gross Margin at +76.67. Medical Properties Trust Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +42.33.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.29, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.50.

MPW Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MPW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Medical Properties Trust Inc. go to 7.10%.

Medical Properties Trust Inc. [MPW] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $6,391 million, or 84.10% of MPW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MPW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 88,056,198, which is approximately 0.694% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 73,410,547 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $951.4 million in MPW stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $471.87 million in MPW stock with ownership of nearly 2.691% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Medical Properties Trust Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 388 institutional holders increased their position in Medical Properties Trust Inc. [NYSE:MPW] by around 53,769,280 shares. Additionally, 262 investors decreased positions by around 49,887,658 shares, while 75 investors held positions by with 389,460,443 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 493,117,381 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MPW stock had 129 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,104,003 shares, while 82 institutional investors sold positions of 8,653,763 shares during the same period.