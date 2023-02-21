Market cap of Meta Materials Inc. [MMAT] reaches 265.23M – now what?

Meta Materials Inc. [NASDAQ: MMAT] price plunged by -3.35 percent to reach at -$0.02. The company report on February 16, 2023 that Meta Materials Receives New Purchase Order from Its G10 Central Bank Customer.

Meta Materials Inc. (the “Company” or “META®”) (NASDAQ:MMAT)(FSE:MMAT), a developer of high-performance functional materials and nanocomposites, today announced that it has been awarded a new purchase order for its authentication, nano-optic security business, which provides anti-counterfeiting features for currencies and government documents and authentication for brands.

META has been executing an agreement with a maximum value of US$41.5 million over a period of up to five years with a confidential G10 central bank customer. The new purchase order represents an additional $855K to the $4.3MM base award previously received in September 2022, bringing the total orders received to approximately $14.4MM for continued work under the multi-year agreement. The customer may elect to increase the scope of the base award with additional purchase orders.

A sum of 13419568 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 9.23M shares. Meta Materials Inc. shares reached a high of $0.81 and dropped to a low of $0.686 until finishing in the latest session at $0.71.

The one-year MMAT stock forecast points to a potential upside of 70.17. The average equity rating for MMAT stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Meta Materials Inc. [MMAT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MMAT shares is $2.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MMAT stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Meta Materials Inc. is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for MMAT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 24.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.08.

MMAT Stock Performance Analysis:

Meta Materials Inc. [MMAT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.72. With this latest performance, MMAT shares dropped by -25.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -63.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MMAT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 19.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.25 for Meta Materials Inc. [MMAT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1029, while it was recorded at 0.7334 for the last single week of trading, and 1.1661 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Meta Materials Inc. Fundamentals:

Meta Materials Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Meta Materials Inc. [MMAT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $28 million, or 9.90% of MMAT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MMAT stocks are: STATE STREET CORP with ownership of 14,491,015, which is approximately 331.516% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 5,971,255 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.23 million in MMAT stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $3.44 million in MMAT stock with ownership of nearly -9.933% of the company’s market capitalization.

52 institutional holders increased their position in Meta Materials Inc. [NASDAQ:MMAT] by around 14,454,114 shares. Additionally, 46 investors decreased positions by around 14,235,950 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 11,304,881 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 39,994,945 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MMAT stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 608,209 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 7,825,703 shares during the same period.