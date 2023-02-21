Market cap of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [APE] reaches 2.71B – now what?

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [NYSE: APE] closed the trading session at $2.40. The company report on February 16, 2023 that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2022 Results and Host Earnings Webcast.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AMC and APE) (“AMC” or “the Company”), the largest theatrical exhibition company in the world, announced today that it will report its results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2022, after the market closes on Tuesday, February 28, 2023.

The Company will host an earnings webcast accessible through the Investor Relations section of AMC’s website at https://investor.amctheatres.com/corporate-overview. During the webcast, the company will take questions from both AMC Investor Connect members and sell-side equity research analysts. AMC investors can visit https://www.amctheatres.com/stockholders to sign up for membership in AMC Investor Connect and submit their written questions. The link to submit questions will be available on the AMC Investor Connect website on February 20, 2023.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 70.21 percent and weekly performance of 4.35 percent. The stock has performed 51.90 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 81.82 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 33.15M shares, APE reached to a volume of 17004412 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [APE]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. is set at 0.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for APE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.66.

APE stock trade performance evaluation

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [APE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.35.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for APE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.07 for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [APE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.70, while it was recorded at 2.41 for the last single week of trading.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [APE]: Insider Ownership positions

8 institutional holders increased their position in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [NYSE:APE] by around 465,627 shares. Additionally, 18 investors decreased positions by around 651,653 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 239,232 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 878,048 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. APE stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 463,407 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 529,233 shares during the same period.