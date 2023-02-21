Market Analysts see Toast Inc. [TOST] falling to $23. Time to buy?

Toast Inc. [NYSE: TOST] loss -2.75% or -0.55 points to close at $19.48 with a heavy trading volume of 17479695 shares. The company report on February 16, 2023 that Toast Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Annualized recurring run-rate (ARR) as of December 31, 2022 increased to $901 million.

It opened the trading session at $20.01, the shares rose to $20.02 and dropped to $18.85, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for TOST points out that the company has recorded 3.34% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -63.56% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 5.62M shares, TOST reached to a volume of 17479695 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Toast Inc. [TOST]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TOST shares is $23.87 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TOST stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

SMBC Nikko have made an estimate for Toast Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 17, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, KeyBanc Capital Markets raised their target price from $26 to $30. The new note on the price target was released on February 13, 2023, representing the official price target for Toast Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $27, while DA Davidson analysts kept a Buy rating on TOST stock. On January 24, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for TOST shares from 26 to 24.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Toast Inc. is set at 1.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for TOST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.97.

Trading performance analysis for TOST stock

Toast Inc. [TOST] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.56. With this latest performance, TOST shares gained by 1.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TOST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.49 for Toast Inc. [TOST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.29, while it was recorded at 22.90 for the last single week of trading, and 17.95 for the last 200 days.

Toast Inc. [TOST]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Toast Inc. [TOST] shares currently have an operating margin of -14.02 and a Gross Margin at +18.45. Toast Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -10.07.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -25.13, with Return on Assets sitting at -15.73.

Toast Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.90 and a Current Ratio set at 3.10.

An analysis of insider ownership at Toast Inc. [TOST]

There are presently around $5,856 million, or 79.10% of TOST stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TOST stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 28,594,332, which is approximately 4.309% of the company’s market cap and around 2.30% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 26,766,711 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $521.42 million in TOST stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $466.09 million in TOST stock with ownership of nearly 89.787% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Toast Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 219 institutional holders increased their position in Toast Inc. [NYSE:TOST] by around 75,569,577 shares. Additionally, 119 investors decreased positions by around 39,428,160 shares, while 59 investors held positions by with 185,639,480 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 300,637,217 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TOST stock had 114 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,716,395 shares, while 51 institutional investors sold positions of 5,806,092 shares during the same period.