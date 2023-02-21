Market Analysts see Microsoft Corporation [MSFT] falling to $265. Time to buy?

Microsoft Corporation [NASDAQ: MSFT] loss -1.56% on the last trading session, reaching $258.06 price per share at the time. The company report on February 16, 2023 that Microsoft expands community economic opportunity program nationwide.

Five years ago, Microsoft Corp. launched the TechSpark program with a goal to accelerate economic growth in six communities across the United States and Mexico. TechSpark works with local community organizations to develop digital skills, support nonprofits and create jobs. Microsoft is now expanding this program to all 50 states via a new TechSpark Fellows model.

The expansion beyond eight existing locations to communities across the United States means Microsoft will supply a grant to support a TechSpark fellow, along with hands-on mentorship and training. The program will remain hyperlocal and partner-driven with a focus on four key issues:.

Microsoft Corporation represents 7.45 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1951.39 billion with the latest information. MSFT stock price has been found in the range of $256.00 to $260.09.

If compared to the average trading volume of 30.81M shares, MSFT reached a trading volume of 28759965 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Microsoft Corporation [MSFT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MSFT shares is $286.02 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MSFT stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Microsoft Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on January 25, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on January 17, 2023, representing the official price target for Microsoft Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $270, while DA Davidson analysts kept a Buy rating on MSFT stock. On January 04, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for MSFT shares from 300 to 250.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Microsoft Corporation is set at 7.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for MSFT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.16. Price to Free Cash Flow for MSFT in the course of the last twelve months was 48.00 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.90.

Trading performance analysis for MSFT stock

Microsoft Corporation [MSFT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.92. With this latest performance, MSFT shares gained by 11.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MSFT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.88 for Microsoft Corporation [MSFT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 246.51, while it was recorded at 266.60 for the last single week of trading, and 253.37 for the last 200 days.

Microsoft Corporation [MSFT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Microsoft Corporation [MSFT] shares currently have an operating margin of +42.06 and a Gross Margin at +68.40. Microsoft Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +36.69.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 47.15, with Return on Assets sitting at 20.82.

Microsoft Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Microsoft Corporation [MSFT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MSFT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Microsoft Corporation go to 11.77%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Microsoft Corporation [MSFT]

There are presently around $1,375,221 million, or 72.40% of MSFT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MSFT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 642,664,898, which is approximately 1.329% of the company’s market cap and around 0.06% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 532,042,708 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $137.3 billion in MSFT stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $76.02 billion in MSFT stock with ownership of nearly -0.316% of the company’s market capitalization.

2,253 institutional holders increased their position in Microsoft Corporation [NASDAQ:MSFT] by around 180,971,529 shares. Additionally, 2,209 investors decreased positions by around 134,165,533 shares, while 335 investors held positions by with 5,013,938,857 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,329,075,919 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MSFT stock had 315 new institutional investments in for a total of 22,440,480 shares, while 128 institutional investors sold positions of 11,861,069 shares during the same period.