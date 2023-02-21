Market Analysts see iBio Inc. [IBIO] gaining to $1.50. Time to buy?

iBio Inc. [AMEX: IBIO] gained 97.28% on the last trading session, reaching $1.48 price per share at the time. The company report on February 16, 2023 that iBio Announces MUC16 as its Latest Immune-Oncology Target Program.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

– Company has directed antibodies against a specific region of MUC16 -.

– Potentially offers a differentiated and effective tool in the fight against cancer -.

iBio Inc. represents 9.81 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $8.30 million with the latest information. IBIO stock price has been found in the range of $1.33 to $1.99.

If compared to the average trading volume of 974.08K shares, IBIO reached a trading volume of 79669811 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about iBio Inc. [IBIO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IBIO shares is $1.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IBIO stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JMP Securities have made an estimate for iBio Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 29, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on January 22, 2021, representing the official price target for iBio Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $2.55, while Alliance Global Partners analysts kept a Buy rating on IBIO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for iBio Inc. is set at 0.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for IBIO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.71.

Trading performance analysis for IBIO stock

iBio Inc. [IBIO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 69.34. With this latest performance, IBIO shares gained by 111.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -78.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -84.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IBIO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.98 for iBio Inc. [IBIO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6956, while it was recorded at 0.9819 for the last single week of trading, and 4.2132 for the last 200 days.

iBio Inc. [IBIO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and iBio Inc. [IBIO] shares currently have an operating margin of -2085.19 and a Gross Margin at -43.01. iBio Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2110.91.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -58.47, with Return on Assets sitting at -40.83.

iBio Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

An analysis of insider ownership at iBio Inc. [IBIO]

There are presently around $3 million, or 10.70% of IBIO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IBIO stocks are: SABBY MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 490,451, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 1.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 475,593 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.7 million in IBIO stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $0.56 million in IBIO stock with ownership of nearly 640.774% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in iBio Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 24 institutional holders increased their position in iBio Inc. [AMEX:IBIO] by around 1,249,079 shares. Additionally, 30 investors decreased positions by around 425,036 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 632,160 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,306,275 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IBIO stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 780,541 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 78,970 shares during the same period.