Market Analysts see Fox Factory Holding Corp. [FOXF] gaining to $115. Time to buy?

Fox Factory Holding Corp. [NASDAQ: FOXF] traded at a high on 02/17/23, posting a 0.06 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $122.73. The company report on February 9, 2023 that Fox Factory Holding Corp. Announces Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call.

The Company will host a conference call with members of the executive management team to discuss these results with additional comments and details. The conference call is scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, February 23, 2023. The call will be broadcast live over the Internet and hosted at the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.ridefox.com and will be archived online for one year. In addition, North American listeners may dial (800) 274-8461, and international listeners may dial (203) 518-9814; the conference ID is FOXFQ422 or 36937422.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 180065 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Fox Factory Holding Corp. stands at 3.43% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.67%.

The market cap for FOXF stock reached $5.28 billion, with 42.28 million shares outstanding and 42.20 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 193.21K shares, FOXF reached a trading volume of 180065 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Fox Factory Holding Corp. [FOXF]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FOXF shares is $126.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FOXF stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Fox Factory Holding Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 05, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on February 25, 2022, representing the official price target for Fox Factory Holding Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $174 to $185, while Jefferies kept a Buy rating on FOXF stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fox Factory Holding Corp. is set at 4.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for FOXF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.56.

How has FOXF stock performed recently?

Fox Factory Holding Corp. [FOXF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.25. With this latest performance, FOXF shares gained by 18.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FOXF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.20 for Fox Factory Holding Corp. [FOXF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 106.38, while it was recorded at 122.23 for the last single week of trading, and 93.55 for the last 200 days.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. [FOXF]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Fox Factory Holding Corp. [FOXF] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.16 and a Gross Margin at +32.73. Fox Factory Holding Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.61.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 20.31, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.40.

Fox Factory Holding Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 3.30.

Earnings analysis for Fox Factory Holding Corp. [FOXF]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FOXF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Fox Factory Holding Corp. go to 15.00%.

Insider trade positions for Fox Factory Holding Corp. [FOXF]

There are presently around $5,387 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FOXF stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 5,310,893, which is approximately 4.217% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 4,169,417 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $511.71 million in FOXF stocks shares; and KAYNE ANDERSON RUDNICK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $447.64 million in FOXF stock with ownership of nearly -6.757% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Fox Factory Holding Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 171 institutional holders increased their position in Fox Factory Holding Corp. [NASDAQ:FOXF] by around 3,134,638 shares. Additionally, 127 investors decreased positions by around 2,396,944 shares, while 38 investors held positions by with 38,360,022 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 43,891,604 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FOXF stock had 53 new institutional investments in for a total of 978,572 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 167,436 shares during the same period.