Market Analysts see Devon Energy Corporation [DVN] gaining to $70. Time to buy?

Devon Energy Corporation [NYSE: DVN] stock went on a downward path that fall over -4.29% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -16.07%. The company report on February 14, 2023 that Devon Energy Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Results; Declares Quarterly Dividend and Raises Fixed Dividend by 11 Percent in 2023.

The company’s fourth-quarter conference call will be held at 10:00 a.m. Central (11:00 a.m. Eastern) on Wednesday, February 15, 2023, and will serve primarily as a forum for analyst and investor questions and answers.

Over the last 12 months, DVN stock rose by 2.94%. The one-year Devon Energy Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 28.01. The average equity rating for DVN stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $36.39 billion, with 648.00 million shares outstanding and 646.71 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 9.42M shares, DVN stock reached a trading volume of 25476470 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Devon Energy Corporation [DVN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DVN shares is $74.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DVN stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Devon Energy Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on January 25, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Mizuho dropped their target price from $86 to $82. The new note on the price target was released on January 10, 2023, representing the official price target for Devon Energy Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $75, while Jefferies analysts kept a Hold rating on DVN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Devon Energy Corporation is set at 2.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for DVN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.13. Price to Free Cash Flow for DVN in the course of the last twelve months was 13.95 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

DVN Stock Performance Analysis:

Devon Energy Corporation [DVN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -16.07. With this latest performance, DVN shares dropped by -16.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DVN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.58 for Devon Energy Corporation [DVN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 61.77, while it was recorded at 58.76 for the last single week of trading, and 65.17 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Devon Energy Corporation Fundamentals:

Devon Energy Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

DVN Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DVN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Devon Energy Corporation go to -5.12%.

Devon Energy Corporation [DVN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $26,537 million, or 80.70% of DVN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DVN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 77,845,552, which is approximately 0.871% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 56,829,433 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.03 billion in DVN stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.29 billion in DVN stock with ownership of nearly 0.478% of the company’s market capitalization.

731 institutional holders increased their position in Devon Energy Corporation [NYSE:DVN] by around 25,192,493 shares. Additionally, 580 investors decreased positions by around 48,451,733 shares, while 140 investors held positions by with 423,961,174 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 497,605,400 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DVN stock had 209 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,776,851 shares, while 109 institutional investors sold positions of 15,169,235 shares during the same period.