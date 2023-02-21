Keefe Bruyette slashes price target on Ready Capital Corporation [RC] – find out why.

Ready Capital Corporation [NYSE: RC] closed the trading session at $13.24 on 02/17/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $13.06, while the highest price level was $13.25. The company report on February 16, 2023 that Ready Capital Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results and Webcast Call.

Webcast:The Company encourages use of the webcast due to potential extended wait times to access the conference call via dial-in. The webcast of the conference call will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.readycapital.com. To listen to a live broadcast, go to the site at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to register, download and install any necessary audio software.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 18.85 percent and weekly performance of 2.00 percent. The stock has been moved at -4.95 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 7.12 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 1.77 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 763.48K shares, RC reached to a volume of 397948 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Ready Capital Corporation [RC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RC shares is $14.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RC stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Keefe Bruyette have made an estimate for Ready Capital Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on December 15, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on October 20, 2022, representing the official price target for Ready Capital Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $15.50, while Piper Sandler analysts kept a Neutral rating on RC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ready Capital Corporation is set at 0.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for RC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.90.

RC stock trade performance evaluation

Ready Capital Corporation [RC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.00. With this latest performance, RC shares gained by 7.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -10.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.94 for Ready Capital Corporation [RC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.48, while it was recorded at 13.21 for the last single week of trading, and 12.74 for the last 200 days.

Ready Capital Corporation [RC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ready Capital Corporation [RC] shares currently have an operating margin of +58.91 and a Gross Margin at +76.78. Ready Capital Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +21.30.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.16, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.99.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Ready Capital Corporation [RC] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ready Capital Corporation go to 14.21%.

Ready Capital Corporation [RC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $756 million, or 64.80% of RC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RC stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 15,665,116, which is approximately 1.218% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 6,624,579 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $87.71 million in RC stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $46.16 million in RC stock with ownership of nearly 4.721% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ready Capital Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Monday and at the time of the Monday reporting period, where 114 institutional holders increased their position in Ready Capital Corporation [NYSE:RC] by around 2,809,025 shares. Additionally, 95 investors decreased positions by around 4,376,475 shares, while 39 investors held positions by with 49,878,568 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 57,064,068 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RC stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,056,459 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 1,150,674 shares during the same period.