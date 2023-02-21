Imperial Petroleum Inc. [IMPP] is 0.17% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Imperial Petroleum Inc. [NASDAQ: IMPP] traded at a low on 02/17/23, posting a -4.17 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $0.24. The company report on February 17, 2023 that Imperial Petroleum Announces Agreement to Acquire Two Handysize Dry Bulk Carriers.

The Series C Convertible Preferred Stock has a dividend rate of 5.00% per annum per $1,000 liquidation preference per share, which is payable in cash or additional shares of Series C Convertible Preferred Stock at the Company’s election, and is convertible, at the holder’s option, after the six-month anniversary of issuance into shares of the Company’s common stock at a conversion price equal to the lower of $0.50 and the ten-day volume weighted average price of the common stock. The transaction was approved by a committee comprised of independent directors, which received a fairness opinion from an independent financial advisor in connection with the issuance of the Series C Convertible Preferred Stock in the transaction.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 10184629 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Imperial Petroleum Inc. stands at 25.70% while the volatility over the past one month is 11.39%.

The market cap for IMPP stock reached $47.80 million, with 190.25 million shares outstanding and 189.22 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.52M shares, IMPP reached a trading volume of 10184629 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Imperial Petroleum Inc. [IMPP]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Imperial Petroleum Inc. is set at 0.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for IMPP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.32.

How has IMPP stock performed recently?

Imperial Petroleum Inc. [IMPP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.61. With this latest performance, IMPP shares dropped by -10.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -39.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -58.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IMPP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.85 for Imperial Petroleum Inc. [IMPP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2741, while it was recorded at 0.2961 for the last single week of trading, and 0.3982 for the last 200 days.

Imperial Petroleum Inc. [IMPP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Imperial Petroleum Inc. [IMPP] shares currently have an operating margin of +30.74 and a Gross Margin at +33.64. Imperial Petroleum Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +30.42.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.57, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.92.

Imperial Petroleum Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.30 and a Current Ratio set at 5.70.

Insider trade positions for Imperial Petroleum Inc. [IMPP]

There are presently around $1 million, or 2.90% of IMPP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IMPP stocks are: GSA CAPITAL PARTNERS LLP with ownership of 1,467,139, which is approximately -21.251% of the company’s market cap and around 0.54% of the total institutional ownership; SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, holding 1,083,445 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.26 million in IMPP stocks shares; and MSD PARTNERS, L.P., currently with $0.11 million in IMPP stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

5 institutional holders increased their position in Imperial Petroleum Inc. [NASDAQ:IMPP] by around 360,215 shares. Additionally, 11 investors decreased positions by around 622,640 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 3,051,164 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,034,019 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IMPP stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 359,015 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 110,230 shares during the same period.