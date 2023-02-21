Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. [HST] Is Currently -2.36 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. [NASDAQ: HST] slipped around -0.41 points on Friday, while shares priced at $16.94 at the close of the session, down -2.36%. The company report on February 17, 2023 that Host Hotels & Resorts Provides Updated Fourth Quarter 2022 Investor Presentation.

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. stock is now 5.55% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. HST Stock saw the intraday high of $17.27 and lowest of $16.86 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 21.36, which means current price is +8.24% above from all time high which was touched on 02/03/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 6.81M shares, HST reached a trading volume of 9009381 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. [HST]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HST shares is $20.72 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HST stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on December 05, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Oppenheimer raised their target price to Perform. The new note on the price target was released on September 15, 2022, representing the official price target for Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $20 to $21, while Wells Fargo kept a Overweight rating on HST stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. is set at 0.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for HST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.78, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.46. Price to Free Cash Flow for HST in the course of the last twelve months was 13.92.

How has HST stock performed recently?

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. [HST] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.82. With this latest performance, HST shares dropped by -0.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -11.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.73 for Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. [HST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.44, while it was recorded at 17.94 for the last single week of trading, and 17.76 for the last 200 days.

Earnings analysis for Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. [HST]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HST. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. go to 28.40%.

Insider trade positions for Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. [HST]

There are presently around $12,593 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HST stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 119,594,801, which is approximately 0.809% of the company’s market cap and around 1.18% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 76,576,151 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.3 billion in HST stocks shares; and COHEN & STEERS, INC., currently with $809.72 million in HST stock with ownership of nearly -2.992% of the company’s market capitalization.

324 institutional holders increased their position in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. [NASDAQ:HST] by around 63,493,624 shares. Additionally, 220 investors decreased positions by around 46,385,545 shares, while 74 investors held positions by with 633,501,911 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 743,381,080 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HST stock had 87 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,159,824 shares, while 45 institutional investors sold positions of 7,117,638 shares during the same period.