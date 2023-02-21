Grab Holdings Limited [GRAB] stock Downgrade by JP Morgan analyst, price target now $2.80

Grab Holdings Limited [NASDAQ: GRAB] slipped around -0.19 points on Friday, while shares priced at $3.48 at the close of the session, down -5.18%. The company report on January 30, 2023 that Grab to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results on February 23, 2023.

The Company’s management will hold a conference call to discuss the fourth quarter and full year 2022 results at:.

Grab Holdings Limited stock is now 8.07% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. GRAB Stock saw the intraday high of $3.69 and lowest of $3.43 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 6.05, which means current price is +6.75% above from all time high which was touched on 01/17/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 16.79M shares, GRAB reached a trading volume of 17592151 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Grab Holdings Limited [GRAB]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GRAB shares is $4.30 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GRAB stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Grab Holdings Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on February 02, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price from $3.60 to $4.20. The new note on the price target was released on January 17, 2023, representing the official price target for Grab Holdings Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $3, while Barclays analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on GRAB stock. On August 08, 2022, analysts increased their price target for GRAB shares from 3 to 3.80.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Grab Holdings Limited is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for GRAB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 13.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.62.

How has GRAB stock performed recently?

Grab Holdings Limited [GRAB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.50. With this latest performance, GRAB shares dropped by -3.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -42.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GRAB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.89 for Grab Holdings Limited [GRAB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.45, while it was recorded at 3.54 for the last single week of trading, and 3.00 for the last 200 days.

Grab Holdings Limited [GRAB]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Grab Holdings Limited [GRAB] shares currently have an operating margin of -229.33 and a Gross Margin at -58.52. Grab Holdings Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -510.96.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -85.59, with Return on Assets sitting at -59.06.

Grab Holdings Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.10 and a Current Ratio set at 7.10.

Insider trade positions for Grab Holdings Limited [GRAB]

There are presently around $6,645 million, or 48.00% of GRAB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GRAB stocks are: SB INVESTMENT ADVISERS (UK) LTD with ownership of 709,265,250, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 27.92% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 301,511,052 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.05 billion in GRAB stocks shares; and CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, currently with $534.45 million in GRAB stock with ownership of nearly 25.673% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Grab Holdings Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 146 institutional holders increased their position in Grab Holdings Limited [NASDAQ:GRAB] by around 220,238,720 shares. Additionally, 110 investors decreased positions by around 57,657,650 shares, while 53 investors held positions by with 1,631,445,456 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,909,341,826 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GRAB stock had 52 new institutional investments in for a total of 127,082,008 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 6,800,271 shares during the same period.